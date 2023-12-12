How to Get Malachite in LEGO Fortnite

While playing LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to find all sorts of resources required for crafting and farming. Amongst those items is Malachite, a valuable and rare green ore that can, for example, be converted into Malachite Slabs. Here is how to locate and get Malachite in LEGO Fortnite.

How To Find and Collect Malachite Lego Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

To find Malachite in LEGO Fortnite, you need to go to the snowy biome called Frostlands. Do remember that you need a special tool to mine the Malachite. Here are the materials you need for forging an Epic Pickaxe.

5x Frostpine Rods

8x Obsidian Slabs

You will recognize Malachite for its green color. It’s basically a stone, with deposits of it located on the cliffs of the mountains. Since you are going to a rather cold area, don’t forget to bring your stashes of Hot Peppers and Spicy Burgers to keep you warm. Otherwise, you’ll likely suffer a lot of freeze damage.

The other tricky part of your way to the Malachite is actually reaching the area where the deposits of this ore are located. Since they are hidden in the high snowy edges of the mountain, you’ll need to craft stairs for yourself to climb there. But there will be no shortage of rewards for your efforts and climbing, as each deposit usually contains as many as 7 Malachite.

Malachite can be converted into Malachite Slabs, used in many crafting recipes in LEGO Fortnite. To make things easier for you, here are all the steps required to do in order to find and collect all of the Malachite available.

Forge an Epic Pickaxe

Go to the Frostlands

Climb the cliffs and ledges of the Frostlands mountains

Search for green stones and mine them using the Epic Pickaxe

So when you need Malachite, be prepared to hike and use your building skills to get up there. Once you manage to climb, your pickaxe will help you mine each stone for this much-needed resource in LEGO Fortnite.