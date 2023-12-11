How to Get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is all the craze now, and crafting has received a new, more satisfying dimension. One of the most essential crafting materials is Granite Slabs. Thus, in this LEGO Fortnite guide, we will explore how you can get bulks of this finely cut magmatic rock.

Where Are Granite Slabs in Lego Fortnite?

Granite Slabs are crafting materials you gain by refining granite in LEGO Fortnite. Obtaining them is actually quite easy, but there is something you have to construct first. Here is the whole process broken down: Get some granite Granite is the most abundant rock in the world of LEGO Fortnite. That means mining any stone with a pickaxe will drop granite. You can even find it in pure form as gray rocks on the ground. Build a Stone Breaker Stone Breakers allow you to process and refine the ore that you find in the world. It requires 20 Knotroot and 35 Marble to build, and you can find it in the Utility section of the build menu. Craft Granite Slabs Interact with the Stone Breaker and select the Granite Slab as your crafting choice. Use the + and – signs around the slab icon on the top to change the number of slabs you want to craft. Collect the Granite Slabs from the Stone Breaker Collect all the slabs from the Stone Breaker once you finish crafting them. Each slab takes approximately 10 seconds to complete, so if you are making them in bulk, feel free to finish other things you started while you wait.

Now, you should have a rock-solid foundation for building your own LEGO Fortnite granite empire. If you liked this guide, know that we have many more, like this one, right here on Twinfinite. We even linked a couple of LEGO Fortnite ones below for you to check out.