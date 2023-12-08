As you make your way through your new worlds in LEGO Fortnite, there are going to be plenty of different ways to upgrade your village so that you can continue to progress and craft bigger and better items. One important ingredient for upgrading your village is going to be Knotroot, so here’s how to get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Knotroot Location

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to find Knotroot, you’re not going to be able to find it on the surface. Instead, you’re going to have to venture into some caves, but not all caves are going to have Knotroot in them. You’ll be able to tell when you see it because it’ll appear as a twisted vine sticking out of the rock faces, and when you break it, it’ll drop Knotroot for you.

Unfortunately you’re not going to be able to find Knotroot as commonly as you can find wood, but it’s not the most rare material for you to find. As long as you have access to enough caves to check out, you should be able to find enough Knotroot to upgrade your village and tools.

How to Use Knotroot

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In LEGO Fortnite, there are a couple of different things that you can use Knotroot for. One of the big things to use it for is upgrading your village. You’ll need to drop different items off at the Village Hub as you continue to level up, and once you get to level 3, you’ll need Knotroot in order to progress further.

On top of that, you’ll need to use Knotroot in order to craft stronger tools in your crafting bench. Where some of the earlier tools will require you to use wood and granite to craft them, the tiers above them will substitute some of those ingredients for Knotroot. This means that you won’t be able to harvest every resource you need unless you’ve got the right tools for the job.

Those are the main details for how to get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite. It’s a handy resource that you’ll need more of the more you progress, so be sure you’ve got ways to access some. For more guides like how to use storage chests or how to find a loot llama, keep checking back here.