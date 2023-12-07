Fortnite wouldn’t be Fortnite without the Loot Llama, and LEGO Fortnite is no exception! It isn’t easy to find the LEGO Loot Llama, but if you follow our guide you will have no trouble. Read on to find out how to find a Loot Llama in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find a Loot Llama in LEGO Fortnite

The LEGO Loot Llama appears once a day in your LEGO Fortnite world. You may be able to just come across one on your travels, but this would be exceptionally rare! When a Loot Llama appears it sends out a Rift Butterfly to you to let you know it has landed. The Rift Butterfly will fly to you and make a small notification sound to let you know it is there. Follow the butterfly until it leads you to the Loot Llama!

Before you set out from your village to locate the Loot Llama, make sure you take a weapon and shield, a torch, and food. There is nothing worse than heading out from camp, only to be killed by enemies or vicious creatures and lose your backpack! Of course if you are playing in Sandbox mode you won’t have this problem.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Rift Butterfly will lead you straight to the Loot Llama and, as long as you aren’t being attacked, you can ‘Pet’ the llama so it drops its loot. The Loot Llama can drop a number of resources to use on your Crafting Bench, weapons, and food including (but not limited to):

Flour

Spicy Burger

Wolf Claw

Slapberry Seed

Shield

Sword

Wood

Granite

Loot Llamas don’t stick around all day so get to them as soon as you can and make sure to pet them to get all that lovely loot!

That’s all you need to know about finding a Loot Llama in LEGO Fortnite! For more hints and tips why not check out more LEGO Fortnite guides below.