Anime Protectors Defense combines Anime Guardians with a tower defense game and you can play right now in Roblox. Summon new units and place them strategically along the path to defeat enemies before they reach the end. But which units are the best to choose and level up? Find out with our Anime Protectors Defense tier list below!

Anime Protectors Defense Units Tier List

You can unlock new units by spending the Gems you earn while playing. Even if you are not successful in defending against the big boss, you still get at least 25 Gems! Soon, you can summon as many units as you like, sell some, and purchase more in the hopes of getting better rarities. If you want to know which are the best units to add to your team, then you can find their rankings below.

We have ranked each unit into tiers from the best at S Tier to the worst D Tier units. Choose your units wisely and place them strategically to be in with the best chance of winning! Here is how the rankings are set:

S Tier – The strongest and usually legendary or mythic rarity units. If you summon one of these, you must add it to your team!

– The strongest and usually legendary or mythic rarity units. If you summon one of these, you must add it to your team! A Tier – Great choices of unit if you have no S Tier units to choose.

– Great choices of unit if you have no S Tier units to choose. B Tier – Particularly good in the early stages of the game. Not as powerful as A or S Tiers, but still not too bad.

– Particularly good in the early stages of the game. Not as powerful as A or S Tiers, but still not too bad. C Tier – Not great, pretty average, and only useful during early stages of the battles. Will let you down against the boss!

– Not great, pretty average, and only useful during early stages of the battles. Will let you down against the boss! D Tier – Terrible choice in a unit. Will even struggle in early game stages.

Unit Tier The Strongest S Tier Dismantle Curse S Tier Tremor Pirate S Tier Anti Magic S Tier Gravity Princess S Tier Ice Controller A Tier Light Captain A Tier Toge A Tier Wind Pillar A Tier Sound Pillar A Tier Magma King A Tier Platinum User A Tier Cursed Puncher B Tier Kakashu B Tier Echiga B Tier Flame Manipulator B Tier Luffa B Tier Zara B Tier Goka C Tier Revolver Girl C Tier Namu C Tier Insect Slayer C Tier Sunju C Tier Ussap D Tier Water Slayer D Tier Naruta D Tier

That is all you need to know so far about the best Anime Protectors Defense units!

