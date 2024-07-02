Anime Dimensions Simulator Tier List (July 2024)

Battle it out against multiple foes in this chaotic fighting sim from Roblox! In Anime Dimensions Simulator you can become an anime hero, complete daily quests, and join raids. Character choice is limited in the early stages but eventually, you will have enough Gems to buy an upgrade. Who should you choose? Find out below who the strongest characters are right now in our Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list.
Anime Dimensions Simulator Character Tier List
You must first choose one of five base-level characters: One Hero, Saiya, Kuroshi, Shinobi, or Gomi. These are the least powerful and the cheapest characters you can get.
After playing for a while or joining the AFK zone, you can unlock characters and earn Gems. You can then spend your Gems on a more powerful character. We have sorted the characters below from the best to worst (S Tier to D Tier) to help you decide how to spend your Gems and who is best to level up. The more expensive the character, the more powerful they tend to be. It is recommended that players save up Gems to purchase a character who is at least 1600 Gems.
|Character
|Cost
|Tier
|Hunter
|2500 Gems
|S
|Speed
|2500 Gems
|S
|Eden
|1600 Gems
|S
|Primordial
|1600 Gems
|S
|Frostblade
|1600 Gems
|S
|Hope
|1600 Gems
|S
|Shiro
|1600 Gems
|S
|Akari
|1600 Gems
|S
|Ghoul
|1600 Gems
|S
|Blood Fiend
|1600 Gems
|S
|
|Cyborg
|1600 Gems
|S
|Spear Guy
|1600 Gems
|S
|Birbiri
|1600 Gems
|A
|Shield Man
|1600 Gems
|A
|Slime
|1600 Gems
|A
|Eden Alter
|1600 Gems
|A
|Onimie
|1600 Gems
|A
|Zap
|1600 Gems
|A
|Bowman
|800 Gems
|B
|King of Curses
|800 Gems
|B
|
|Flash
|750 Gems
|B
|Demon Swordsman
|750 Gems
|B
|Crysta
|600 Gems
|B
|Akuma
|600 Gems
|B
|Sora
|500 Gems
|B
|Cryo
|450 Gems
|B
|Kei
|450 Gems
|B
|Yaksha
|300 Gems
|C
|Nyx
|300 Gems
|C
|Ryoji
|300 Gems
|C
|Silver
|200 Gems
|C
|Drago
|200 Gems
|D
|Cherry
|200 Gems
|D
|One Hero
|50 Gems
|D
|Saiya
|50 Gems
|D
|Kuroshi
|50 Gems
|D
|Shinobi
|50 Gems
|D
|Gomi
|50 Gems
|D
The more powerful characters tend to be more expensive but it is worth the grind to save up! Don’t spend any Gems on costumes or Pets until you have purchased your first high-power character at around 1600 Gems or more. Once you have a powerful character it becomes easier to level up and earn more Gems to spend on Pets and cosmetics.
