anime dimensions choose your character. Five available characters to choose from.
Anime Dimensions Simulator Tier List (July 2024)

Who will you spend your Gems on?
Published: Jul 2, 2024

Battle it out against multiple foes in this chaotic fighting sim from Roblox! In Anime Dimensions Simulator you can become an anime hero, complete daily quests, and join raids. Character choice is limited in the early stages but eventually, you will have enough Gems to buy an upgrade. Who should you choose? Find out below who the strongest characters are right now in our Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list.

Anime Dimensions Simulator Character Tier List

You must first choose one of five base-level characters: One Hero, Saiya, Kuroshi, Shinobi, or Gomi. These are the least powerful and the cheapest characters you can get.

anime dimensions simulator level up to get gems
After playing for a while or joining the AFK zone, you can unlock characters and earn Gems. You can then spend your Gems on a more powerful character. We have sorted the characters below from the best to worst (S Tier to D Tier) to help you decide how to spend your Gems and who is best to level up. The more expensive the character, the more powerful they tend to be. It is recommended that players save up Gems to purchase a character who is at least 1600 Gems.

CharacterCostTier
Hunter2500 GemsS
Speed2500 GemsS
Eden1600 GemsS
Primordial1600 GemsS
Frostblade1600 GemsS
Hope1600 GemsS
Shiro1600 GemsS
Akari1600 GemsS
Ghoul1600 GemsS
Blood Fiend1600 GemsS
Cyborg1600 GemsS
Spear Guy1600 GemsS
Birbiri1600 GemsA
Shield Man1600 GemsA
Slime1600 GemsA
Eden Alter1600 GemsA
Onimie1600 GemsA
Zap1600 GemsA
Bowman800 GemsB
King of Curses800 GemsB
Flash750 GemsB
Demon Swordsman750 GemsB
Crysta600 GemsB
Akuma600 GemsB
Sora500 GemsB
Cryo450 GemsB
Kei450 GemsB
Yaksha300 GemsC
Nyx300 GemsC
Ryoji300 GemsC
Silver200 GemsC
Drago200 GemsD
Cherry200 GemsD
One Hero50 GemsD
Saiya50 GemsD
Kuroshi50 GemsD
Shinobi50 GemsD
Gomi50 GemsD
anime dimensions simulator roblox gems daily quests
The more powerful characters tend to be more expensive but it is worth the grind to save up! Don’t spend any Gems on costumes or Pets until you have purchased your first high-power character at around 1600 Gems or more. Once you have a powerful character it becomes easier to level up and earn more Gems to spend on Pets and cosmetics.

That’s it for the Anime Dimensions Simulator! For more Roblox fun, why not check out the Anime Defenders tier list next? We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and a Five Nights TD tier list.

