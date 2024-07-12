demonfall roblox tier list family clan
Image Source: Roblox
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Demonfall Family Tier List (July 2024)

Should you re-roll for a better clan?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 11:12 am

The Demonfall families are a type of clan assigned to you when you first start playing. Some give you buffs while others are currently perkless. If you want the best start in this Demon Slayer-inspired Roblox game, then you will want to join one of the higher-tier families. Find out which families to aim for in our Demonfall family tier list!

Recommended Videos

Demonfall Family Clans Tier List

When you first start creating your character there is a list of families towards the end. You can’t choose which Demonfall family you join but you can see what is available and the roll chance for each one. The better the buffs and perks offered, the lower the roll chance.

demonfall character creation with list of customizable attributes and potential families
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

We have split the Demonfall families into tiers so you can easily see which is the best clan for you.

  • S Tier: The best families with the strongest buffs and perks.
  • A Tier: Pretty solid families with good buffs and perks.
  • B Tier: Very average and not too strong but not terrible either.
  • C Tier: Offers no buffs and worth re-rolling for a better clan.

Demonfall Family Tier List

TierFamilyChanceBuffs/Perks
SKamado0.5%+20% EXP
Get Dance of the Fire God
Sunlight immunity for demons and hybrids
No damage when using Sun Breathing
STomioka1%+10% EXP gain
Can learn Mist Breathing 7th Form
SShinazugawa1%+25% Faster Hunger drain
+25% Faster Health regain
Slayers can use scent to attract demons
SHimejima1%+30 Health
Slightly lowered vision
ARengoku1%Rengoku wig
+20% Flame Damage
Can learn Flame Breathing 9th Form
ATokito1%+10% EXP
Can learn Mist Breathing 7th Form
AUbuyashiki2%+10% EXP
2 Skill Points to start
Permanent sickness scar
Lowered vision range
AIguro2%Star with Dash Mastery
+2 Walkspeed
+4 Walkspeed for demons
BKanroji2%+15% Damage
BKocho2%Poison Damage to others when attacked with close range weapons
BAgatsuma2%Agatsuma wig
Enter 45s Berserk state (+50% damage) with 20% Health when downed.
BHasibira2%Boar Head
-10% Hunger drain
+10% Health regeneration
BHaganezuka2%No Yen required to forge items.
5x Ore sell value
CUzui8.8%None
CUrokodaki8.8%None
CKuwajima8.8%None
CTsuyuri8.8%None
CKanzaki8.8%None
CNakahara8.8%None
CTerauchi8.8%None
CTakada8.8%None
CKanamori8.8%None

Those are all of the Demonfall families and their buffs and perks! If you are not happy with your family you can reroll by resetting the character entirely using a Wipe Potion. These are purchased from the Black Merchant in the Village – but you will need to save up 3k Yen first.

For more Roblox tier lists, check out Anime Defenders and Anime Dimensions Simulator! We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Elemental Duels codes, and Bellu Piece codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.