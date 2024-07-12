Demonfall Family Tier List (July 2024)

The Demonfall families are a type of clan assigned to you when you first start playing. Some give you buffs while others are currently perkless. If you want the best start in this Demon Slayer-inspired Roblox game, then you will want to join one of the higher-tier families. Find out which families to aim for in our Demonfall family tier list!

Recommended Videos

Demonfall Family Clans Tier List

When you first start creating your character there is a list of families towards the end. You can’t choose which Demonfall family you join but you can see what is available and the roll chance for each one. The better the buffs and perks offered, the lower the roll chance.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

We have split the Demonfall families into tiers so you can easily see which is the best clan for you.

S Tier: The best families with the strongest buffs and perks.

A Tier: Pretty solid families with good buffs and perks.

B Tier: Very average and not too strong but not terrible either.

C Tier: Offers no buffs and worth re-rolling for a better clan.

Demonfall Family Tier List

Tier Family Chance Buffs/Perks S Kamado 0.5% +20% EXP

Get Dance of the Fire God

Sunlight immunity for demons and hybrids

No damage when using Sun Breathing S Tomioka 1% +10% EXP gain

Can learn Mist Breathing 7th Form S Shinazugawa 1% +25% Faster Hunger drain

+25% Faster Health regain

Slayers can use scent to attract demons S Himejima 1% +30 Health

Slightly lowered vision A Rengoku 1% Rengoku wig

+20% Flame Damage

Can learn Flame Breathing 9th Form A Tokito 1% +10% EXP

Can learn Mist Breathing 7th Form A Ubuyashiki 2% +10% EXP

2 Skill Points to start

Permanent sickness scar

Lowered vision range A Iguro 2% Star with Dash Mastery

+2 Walkspeed

+4 Walkspeed for demons B Kanroji 2% +15% Damage B Kocho 2% Poison Damage to others when attacked with close range weapons B Agatsuma 2% Agatsuma wig

Enter 45s Berserk state (+50% damage) with 20% Health when downed. B Hasibira 2% Boar Head

-10% Hunger drain

+10% Health regeneration B Haganezuka 2% No Yen required to forge items.

5x Ore sell value C Uzui 8.8% None C Urokodaki 8.8% None C Kuwajima 8.8% None C Tsuyuri 8.8% None C Kanzaki 8.8% None C Nakahara 8.8% None C Terauchi 8.8% None C Takada 8.8% None C Kanamori 8.8% None

Those are all of the Demonfall families and their buffs and perks! If you are not happy with your family you can reroll by resetting the character entirely using a Wipe Potion. These are purchased from the Black Merchant in the Village – but you will need to save up 3k Yen first.

For more Roblox tier lists, check out Anime Defenders and Anime Dimensions Simulator! We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Elemental Duels codes, and Bellu Piece codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy