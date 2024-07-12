Demonfall Family Tier List (July 2024)

The Demonfall families are a type of clan assigned to you when you first start playing. Some give you buffs while others are currently perkless. If you want the best start in this Demon Slayer-inspired Roblox game, then you will want to join one of the higher-tier families. Find out which families to aim for in our Demonfall family tier list!
Demonfall Family Clans Tier List
When you first start creating your character there is a list of families towards the end. You can’t choose which Demonfall family you join but you can see what is available and the roll chance for each one. The better the buffs and perks offered, the lower the roll chance.
We have split the Demonfall families into tiers so you can easily see which is the best clan for you.
- S Tier: The best families with the strongest buffs and perks.
- A Tier: Pretty solid families with good buffs and perks.
- B Tier: Very average and not too strong but not terrible either.
- C Tier: Offers no buffs and worth re-rolling for a better clan.
Demonfall Family Tier List
|Tier
|Family
|Chance
|Buffs/Perks
|S
|Kamado
|0.5%
|+20% EXP
Get Dance of the Fire God
Sunlight immunity for demons and hybrids
No damage when using Sun Breathing
|S
|Tomioka
|1%
|+10% EXP gain
Can learn Mist Breathing 7th Form
|S
|Shinazugawa
|1%
|+25% Faster Hunger drain
+25% Faster Health regain
Slayers can use scent to attract demons
|S
|Himejima
|1%
|+30 Health
Slightly lowered vision
|A
|Rengoku
|1%
|Rengoku wig
+20% Flame Damage
Can learn Flame Breathing 9th Form
|A
|Tokito
|1%
|+10% EXP
Can learn Mist Breathing 7th Form
|A
|Ubuyashiki
|2%
|+10% EXP
2 Skill Points to start
Permanent sickness scar
Lowered vision range
|A
|Iguro
|2%
|Star with Dash Mastery
+2 Walkspeed
+4 Walkspeed for demons
|B
|Kanroji
|2%
|+15% Damage
|B
|Kocho
|2%
|Poison Damage to others when attacked with close range weapons
|
|B
|Agatsuma
|2%
|Agatsuma wig
Enter 45s Berserk state (+50% damage) with 20% Health when downed.
|B
|Hasibira
|2%
|Boar Head
-10% Hunger drain
+10% Health regeneration
|B
|Haganezuka
|2%
|No Yen required to forge items.
5x Ore sell value
|C
|Uzui
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Urokodaki
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Kuwajima
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Tsuyuri
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Kanzaki
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Nakahara
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Terauchi
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Takada
|8.8%
|None
|C
|Kanamori
|8.8%
|None
Those are all of the Demonfall families and their buffs and perks! If you are not happy with your family you can reroll by resetting the character entirely using a Wipe Potion. These are purchased from the Black Merchant in the Village – but you will need to save up 3k Yen first.
For more Roblox tier lists, check out Anime Defenders and Anime Dimensions Simulator! We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Elemental Duels codes, and Bellu Piece codes.