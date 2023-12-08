Because of the overwhelming number of ingredients and materials, it can be difficult to know how to craft certain items. Baking has been particularly tricky for players of the new Fortnite mode due to its advanced requirements. In this guide, we’ll go through the process of how to make flour in LEGO Fortnite.

Making Flour in LEGO Fortnite

Okay, strap yourselves in, this one’s a doozy. The machine used for making Flour is called the Grain Mill. Here are the steps to get it.

Unlock the Stone Breaker Recipe

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Stone Breaker is necessary in order to process and obtain Granite Slabs, which are the unlock condition for the Grain Mill. The recipe for Stone Breaker gets unlocked after you make the Lumber Mill, which happens early on in Survival Mode. The Stone Breaker ingredient list is as follows: 20 Knotroot, and 35 Marble. Yikes, that’s a lot of cave delving.

Forage Materials in Caves

You’ll only find Knotroot and Marble inside caverns, so let’s get prepared. Craft an Uncommon Pickaxe and an Uncommon Forest Axe. You’ll need the upgraded variants of these tools because lesser ones just bounce off the stones and branches. Check out our Uncommon Forest Axe guide to know how to obtain that particular tool.

Now to find a cavern. Since each World Seed is randomly generated, there’s no static location to find caverns. The best thing to do is to explore the World, especially looking around mountainous and rocky surfaces for cavern openings. Once you find a cavern, prepare for some tough skeleton enemies and other creatures to fend off by crafting a Shortsword or Longsword.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The tangled roots along the cavernous terrain contain Knotroot and the white rocks jutting out supply Marble. Just hit Knotroot using your Uncommon Forest Axe, and hit Marble using the Uncommon Pickaxe. It takes eight strikes to mine the materials.

Craft Granite Slabs to Unlock Grain Mill Recipe

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

When you have successfully mined 20 Knotroot and 35 Marble from caverns, craft the Stone Breaker. It’s specifically the Granite Slab that unlocks the Grain Mill, so go ahead and craft one. Granite Slab just takes one Granite to craft.

Craft Grain Mill to Make Flour

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Now that the Grain Mill is unlocked, you need 20 Knotroot Rods, 20 Granite Slabs, and three Shells to craft it. You should already have access to Knotroot Rods and Granite Slabs at this point, and Shells are left upon defeating the Rollers.

Now that you have the Grain Mill, you can craft Flour using one Wheat Grain. Wheat Grain is found upon cutting certain grasses and plants. It’s essentially a type of seed, so it’s fairly easy to find around the environment.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Flour in LEGO Fortnite. The process is more involved than it initially seems, but Flour opens up a lot of baking options in the game, so is worth it in the end. If you found this guide useful, check out our full range of LEGO Fortnite coverage here on Twinfinite.