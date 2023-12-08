How to Get Uncommon Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to harvest all the important resources you need to survive in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to make sure you have the right tools for the job. Here’s how to get the Uncommon Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite.

Crafting Uncommon Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite

The Uncommon Forest Axe is a step up from the basic axe you craft at the start of LEGO Fortnite. To craft it, there are a couple of things you’ll need to do: upgrade the crafting bench, and collect the necessary materials.

First off, you can upgrade the crafting bench by interacting with it and clicking on the Upgrade button in the top right corner of the screen. Do note that you’ll need Planks and Shells to do this. Planks can be processed from Wood via the lumber mill, while Shells can be obtained by killing the Roller enemies found in the Grasslands.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

When you have the materials, upgrade the crafting bench and the Uncommon Forest Axe recipe will show up in the menu. To craft it, you’ll need Bones and Wooden Rods. The latter can also be processed from Wood with the lumber mill, while Bones can be obtained by killing skeletons.

The good news is that skeletons will always spawn in droves at night, so you shouldn’t have much of an issue finding them and killing them. Once you have the materials, use the upgraded crafting bench to craft yourself an Uncommon Forest Axe.

What the Uncommon Forest Axe Is For

The Uncommon Forest Axe has a damage rating of 3, which makes it easier for you to chop down trees. More importantly, however, it also allows you to harvest Knotroot Wood in cave systems. Knotroot can then be used to craft other better tools to make it easier for you to mine resources.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Uncommon Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.