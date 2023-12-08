LEGO Fortnite offers players a whole new world to explore, while foraging for food and resources to build bases and other incredible structures. There are also plenty of monsters to fight and kill for other type of resources. Here’s how to find Rollers in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Rollers Location

Rollers are a type of monster you can encounter in LEGO Fortnite, and you’ll need to hunt them early on to obtain Shells. Rollers are typically found in the Grasslands biome, which should be your starting biome in the game, so you won’t have to venture too far to find them.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While exploring the Grasslands, look out for rocks with little green leaves sticking out of them — that’s a surefire indicator that the rock is actually a Roller in hiding, and once you approach it, it’ll pop out of the ground to surprise you. Kill it to obtain Granite and a Shell.

What Shells are For in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Shells will likely be your first Uncommon resource in LEGO Fortnite, and they’re used to upgrade the workbench back at your base. However, before you can start upgrading the workbench, you’ll likely need to craft other items first, such as the lumber mill, and also upgrade your village level.

After improving the workbench, you’ll then be able to craft even better tools and weapons to improve your survivability in the game.

That’s all you need to know about how to find Rollers in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.