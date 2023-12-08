Shells are a very useful but niche resource found in LEGO Fortnite. You will more than likely need to find some shells to make some machines or other items, particularly in the early stages. Let’s explore how to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Shells in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Shells are gained when killing Rollers. Rollers come in a variety of types including Regular and Sand Rollers. This also means they will drop different types of Shells which can be used in all sorts of recipes.

Shells are used in recipes such as upgrading the Crafting Bench and crafting items like Health Charms, weapons, or other workbenches.

Rollers are pretty tough to fight as they have a few different moves and hit hard! If you want shells, however, you are going to have to face a Roller or two to get them. Rollers use three moves: basic melee attack, Bowling Ball speed attack, and Rock Spit distance attack.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Defeat a Roller in Fortnite

It is best to be prepared and think strategically when fighting a Roller. Make sure you take a sword, and one in your inventory, plus a shield. A crossbow would be pretty helpful too. Rollers are usually hiding in the ground pretending to be rocks with little weeds growing from them so if you spot one you may be able to sneak attack first!

Watch your back around Rollers as they can zoom at you with their Bowling Ball attack and knock you off your feet. Their attacks do about 1.5 hearts worth of damage too so it’s pretty brutal when you are just starting out. If you time it right you can jump over them as they bowl towards you, or dodge any oncoming Rock Spit attack.

Attack them right as soon as they have tried to hit you as they will be slowed down at this point. Don’t give them the chance to rev up again for another Bowling attack!

Once defeated they will drop those much-needed Shells!

That is all you need to know about finding and using Shells in LEGO Fortnite. For more hints and tips check out some further guides in the list below.