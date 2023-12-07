The launch of LEGO Fortnite has a specialized quest list with rewards specifically for that mode. This means you get unique rewards that can’t be earned in Battle Royale for completing a handful of tasks. A couple of the LEGO Fortnite quests will certainly not give you much trouble, but that’s not the case for all of them.

All LEGO Fortnite Quests and Rewards

At the time of writing, players only have four LEGO Fortnite quests to complete.

Build a Crafting Bench in a Survival World – One Level Up

Create and Play in a Sandbox World – One Level Up

Find and Enter a Save in a Survival World – One Level Up

Get a Village Rating of 4 in a Survival World – One Level Up

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

As you can see, players will be awarded four total Battle Pass levels for completing all of the LEGO Fortnite quests. There’s a decent incentive to get them all done. At the very least, you shouldn’t have any issues placing down a Crafting Bench. You can obviously do the Sandbox-related quest whenever you wish, as that’s incredibly simple.

The hardest one is for sure for getting a Village to a four rating. But considering you can also play with up to seven friends, you should be able to crank that out somewhat easily in a big group. Though, we can’t confirm that you can get the rest by having a friend accomplish them. Just in case, make sure you build your own Crafting Bench.

Hopefully, more LEGO Fortnite quests will be added as the season goes on, even if they don’t necessarily stick to each one being worth a whole level. We’re still digging into the mode, but you can find some additional help with the quests by checking out our links below.