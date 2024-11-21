How to Defeat Invisible Enemies in STALKER 2

The mutants and aberrations in STALKER 2 are no joke and running into one can be a frightening experience. These mutants tend to ambush you when you least expect it, and you best be prepared with a calm mind and the necessary countermeasures. If you’re struggling with the Bloodsuckers or Poltergeists, here’s how to defeat the invisible enemies in STALKER 2.

Invisible Enemies in STALKER 2

Bloodsuckers and Poltergeists are both invisible enemies that you can encounter in the wild, and they will ambush you without much warning. Bloodsuckers must leave their invisibility when they attack you so they can be dealt with by narrowing their approach angle and staggering them. However, invisible enemies such as Poltergeists are much harder to deal with in STALKER 2. These creatures can cause a lot of damage, but there is a way to reliably deal with them quickly and efficiently.

How to Defeat Bloodsuckers

Bloodsuckers are not territorial like Poltergeists and will continue chasing you unless you somehow manage to completely outrun them. You’ll know you’re in an encounter with an invisible enemy, Bloodsucker, once you hear its roar, as it has a blurring effect on your screen as well. They’re fast, hit hard, and retreat back to being invisible once they hit you. However, they’re not completely invisible and you can still make out their outline as they run towards you and away from you.

The best method to deal with these invisible enemies is to retreat towards a house or some other corner, where you can easily reduce their approach angle and then use shotguns or rifle sprays to stagger them before they get the chance to hit you. If they do manage to hit you, it won’t be lethal immediately, but you’ll start bleeding so you need to patch that up quickly before it returns for another swipe. Getting up on elevation such as a car, container or other platforms is also a great way to just avoid their attacks and trivialize these fights.

How to Defeat Poltergeists in STALKER 2

Poltergeists have two primary attacks that you need to be wary of. The first one is their telekinesis, which allows them to pick up any random object and throw it at you. Pay attention to your environment and hide behind a wall or anything in the environment to avoid the impact. Their second ability triggers when you get too close to them, as they will pass through you and deal a ton of damage. The best way to beat these invisible enemies is to first locate the main body and then damage it with your own weapons. Yes, it’s actually possible to kill Poltergeists, and a shotgun is the most effective weapon for these encounters.

You need to watch out for electric Poltergeists, Fire Poltergeists, and regular Poltergeists.

That’s all you need to know about the invisible enemies such as Bloodsuckers and Poltergeists in STALKER 2. For more guides, learn how to make Coupons quickly and how to store infinite items.

