A new season means new quests and this season is all about Myths and Mortals. You can level up quicker if you complete every weekly quest so let’s get into it. Find out below about all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weekly quests!
Weekly Quests for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Each week you will get a new list of quests to complete and each rewards you with at least 10K XP. Completing all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests is a great way to level up and complete the Battle Pass before the season ends. The quests will give you a chance to seek out new weapons and new POIs in this season so jump in as soon as you can!
How to Complete Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests
Thanks to iFireMonkey on X we have the first 6 weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests right here:
Week 0 Quests
- Emote in 5 different matches
- Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus
- Mantle in 5 different Named Locations
- Headshot 3 opponents with a Huntress DMR
- Hit 10 players within 5 seconds of falling
- Eliminate 3 players with a Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Use a Zipline or Ascender
- Search 15 Chests or Ammo Boxes
Week 1 Quests
- Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes
- Travel 2000 distance while airborne
- Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shields
- Collect 5 Mythic items
- Eliminate 3 players with common weapons
- Spend 100 Bars
- Deal 1000 damage to players with a modded weapon
- Swim 500 distance
Week 2 Quests
- Deal 500 damage to players from below
- Headshot 5 players with Warforged Assault Rifle
- Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items 3 times
- Eliminate 3 enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure
- Travel 1000 distance within 30 seconds of landing from the Bus
- Collect 3 Epic or better weapons from eliminated players
- Eliminate 2 players with the Harbinger SMG
- Destroy 15 metal structures or objects
Week 3 Quests
- Travel 200 distance while using Med Kits or Shields
- Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire
- Deal 500 damage to players with pistols
- Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents
- Eliminate an opponent with below 50 HP
- Collect 500 Bars
- Destroy 100 structures or objects
Week 4 Quests
- Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing
- Deal 300 damage to player while aiming down sights
- Purchase 5 items or services from characters
- Deal 1000 damage to players with shotguns
- Eliminate 5 players with pistols
- Eliminate 5 players from 30m or more
- Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe
Week 5 Quests
- Travel 5000 distance in a vehicle
- Collect a Shotgunm AR, Sniper, and Pistol in a single match
- Complete 5 quests from the Job Board
- Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players
- Deal 500 damage to players within 10m or less
- Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod
- Gain HP or shields from a fish 10 times
- Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs
Week 6 Quests
- Spend 500 Bars
- Travel 500 distance with pickaxe equipped
- Search 25 chests
- Deal 1000 damage to players while sliding or crouched
- Eliminate 2 opponents without reloading
- Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board
So those are all of your weekly quests we have discovered so far. If there are any more to come we will keep you updated! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 news and guides why not check out the new Crew Pack skin, how to get Korra from The Last Airbender in Fortnite, and all vaulted and unvaulted weapons this season.