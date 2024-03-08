Category:
Guides
PC
PlayStation
Xbox

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests

Discover all weekly quests here!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 05:57 am
fortnite chapter 5 season 2 cover art
Image Source: Epic Games

A new season means new quests and this season is all about Myths and Mortals. You can level up quicker if you complete every weekly quest so let’s get into it. Find out below about all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weekly quests!

Recommended Videos

Weekly Quests for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Each week you will get a new list of quests to complete and each rewards you with at least 10K XP. Completing all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests is a great way to level up and complete the Battle Pass before the season ends. The quests will give you a chance to seek out new weapons and new POIs in this season so jump in as soon as you can!

fortnite chapter 5 season 2 Hades
Image Source: Epic Games

How to Complete Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests

Thanks to iFireMonkey on X we have the first 6 weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests right here:

Week 0 Quests

  • Emote in 5 different matches
  • Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus
  • Mantle in 5 different Named Locations
  • Headshot 3 opponents with a Huntress DMR
  • Hit 10 players within 5 seconds of falling
  • Eliminate 3 players with a Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Use a Zipline or Ascender
  • Search 15 Chests or Ammo Boxes

Week 1 Quests

  • Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes
  • Travel 2000 distance while airborne
  • Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shields
  • Collect 5 Mythic items
  • Eliminate 3 players with common weapons
  • Spend 100 Bars
  • Deal 1000 damage to players with a modded weapon
  • Swim 500 distance

Week 2 Quests

  • Deal 500 damage to players from below
  • Headshot 5 players with Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items 3 times
  • Eliminate 3 enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure
  • Travel 1000 distance within 30 seconds of landing from the Bus
  • Collect 3 Epic or better weapons from eliminated players
  • Eliminate 2 players with the Harbinger SMG
  • Destroy 15 metal structures or objects

Week 3 Quests

  • Travel 200 distance while using Med Kits or Shields
  • Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire
  • Deal 500 damage to players with pistols
  • Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents
  • Eliminate an opponent with below 50 HP
  • Collect 500 Bars
  • Destroy 100 structures or objects

Week 4 Quests

  • Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing
  • Deal 300 damage to player while aiming down sights
  • Purchase 5 items or services from characters
  • Deal 1000 damage to players with shotguns
  • Eliminate 5 players with pistols
  • Eliminate 5 players from 30m or more
  • Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe

Week 5 Quests

  • Travel 5000 distance in a vehicle
  • Collect a Shotgunm AR, Sniper, and Pistol in a single match
  • Complete 5 quests from the Job Board
  • Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players
  • Deal 500 damage to players within 10m or less
  • Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod
  • Gain HP or shields from a fish 10 times
  • Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs

Week 6 Quests

  • Spend 500 Bars
  • Travel 500 distance with pickaxe equipped
  • Search 25 chests
  • Deal 1000 damage to players while sliding or crouched
  • Eliminate 2 opponents without reloading
  • Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board

So those are all of your weekly quests we have discovered so far. If there are any more to come we will keep you updated! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 news and guides why not check out the new Crew Pack skin, how to get Korra from The Last Airbender in Fortnite, and all vaulted and unvaulted weapons this season.

related content
Read Article Legend of Mushroom Codes (March 2024)
Mushrooms stood around gems in Legend of Mushroom.
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Legend of Mushroom Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Shakes and Fidget Codes (March 2024)
Shakes and Fidget Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Shakes and Fidget Codes (March 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Today’s Wordle #993 Hints & Answer (March 8)
Wordle Logo and Grid PNG on green background
Category: Guides
Guides
Today’s Wordle #993 Hints & Answer (March 8)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy and others Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Legend of Mushroom Codes (March 2024)
Mushrooms stood around gems in Legend of Mushroom.
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Legend of Mushroom Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Shakes and Fidget Codes (March 2024)
Shakes and Fidget Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Shakes and Fidget Codes (March 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Today’s Wordle #993 Hints & Answer (March 8)
Wordle Logo and Grid PNG on green background
Category: Guides
Guides
Today’s Wordle #993 Hints & Answer (March 8)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy and others Mar 8, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.