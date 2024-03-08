A new season means new quests and this season is all about Myths and Mortals. You can level up quicker if you complete every weekly quest so let’s get into it. Find out below about all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weekly quests!

Weekly Quests for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Each week you will get a new list of quests to complete and each rewards you with at least 10K XP. Completing all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests is a great way to level up and complete the Battle Pass before the season ends. The quests will give you a chance to seek out new weapons and new POIs in this season so jump in as soon as you can!

How to Complete Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests

Thanks to iFireMonkey on X we have the first 6 weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests right here:

Week 0 Quests

Emote in 5 different matches

Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus

Mantle in 5 different Named Locations

Headshot 3 opponents with a Huntress DMR

Hit 10 players within 5 seconds of falling

Eliminate 3 players with a Gatekeeper Shotgun

Use a Zipline or Ascender

Search 15 Chests or Ammo Boxes

Week 1 Quests

Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes

Travel 2000 distance while airborne

Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shields

Collect 5 Mythic items

Eliminate 3 players with common weapons

Spend 100 Bars

Deal 1000 damage to players with a modded weapon

Swim 500 distance

Week 2 Quests

Deal 500 damage to players from below

Headshot 5 players with Warforged Assault Rifle

Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items 3 times

Eliminate 3 enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure

Travel 1000 distance within 30 seconds of landing from the Bus

Collect 3 Epic or better weapons from eliminated players

Eliminate 2 players with the Harbinger SMG

Destroy 15 metal structures or objects

Week 3 Quests

Travel 200 distance while using Med Kits or Shields

Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire

Deal 500 damage to players with pistols

Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents

Eliminate an opponent with below 50 HP

Collect 500 Bars

Destroy 100 structures or objects

Week 4 Quests

Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing

Deal 300 damage to player while aiming down sights

Purchase 5 items or services from characters

Deal 1000 damage to players with shotguns

Eliminate 5 players with pistols

Eliminate 5 players from 30m or more

Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe

Week 5 Quests

Travel 5000 distance in a vehicle

Collect a Shotgunm AR, Sniper, and Pistol in a single match

Complete 5 quests from the Job Board

Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players

Deal 500 damage to players within 10m or less

Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod

Gain HP or shields from a fish 10 times

Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs

Week 6 Quests

Spend 500 Bars

Travel 500 distance with pickaxe equipped

Search 25 chests

Deal 1000 damage to players while sliding or crouched

Eliminate 2 opponents without reloading

Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board

So those are all of your weekly quests we have discovered so far. If there are any more to come we will keep you updated!