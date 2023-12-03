How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has a Battle Pass full of amazing cosmetics and you will undoubtedly want to unlock every tier as fast as possible. No doubt you will want to level up fast this new season!

Read on to find our best hints and tips on how to level up fast to gain as much XP as you can in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1!

Every player can gain small amounts of XP by logging in every day and playing as much as you can, but there are other ways to unlock even more XP. Don’t forget to choose a Match Quest and complete it during that game for a quick 5K XP. If you want to level up quick in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 try some of the recommendations below.

Level Up Fast in XP Boosting Creative Maps

There are some great XP-filled Creative maps made by the community, many of which are fun ways to level up fast. I play 707 Level Deathrun pretty regularly as it is nice to relax after a few hectic matches, plus it can level you up a few times while playing! Here are some of the best and most popular Creative Map codes for you to try to boost your XP:

99 Bots Solo: 8765-2741-8092 Fun battle royale with only bots!

The Pit Free For All: 4590-4493-7113 Absolutely chaotic public shootout with every gun imaginable.

707 Level Deathrun: 8630-1873-5089 A fun obstacle course to speed through. Find all the animals for bonus XP!

Zombieland: 9369-6922-8408 A never-ending horde of cube monsters to eliminate with plenty of opportunity to gain XP and level up fast.



Complete All Fortnite Weekly and Special Quests

This might seem obvious but you’ll be surprised how many people forget about their daily and weekly quests! Quests are a great way of not only learning some more of the ongoing Fortnite story, but your quests are a fun way to get a decent XP boost. When completed, weekly quests give you between 25-50K each per quest and, as each level requires 80K, you’ll be reaching level 100 within weeks. Always check your quests tab for any special quests that may appear like the Survivor Medals. These also offer some bonus XP for completing each stage.

Complete Your Fortnite Milestone Goals

Explore your Quests tab thoroughly and you will also discover your Milestone Goals. Milestones are easily completed as you play and you don’t really have to do anything special. These aren’t particularly difficult, and they only involve doing things you would normally do during any normal match. This includes LTMs like Team Rumble. Each Milestone Goal gives you 2K XP, plus an extra 30K for every three milestones you hit.

Milestones include collecting items, eliminating opponents, and picking up ammo. Really simple stuff! You don’t have to necessarily go out of your way to complete these goals but if the end of the season is drawing near and you need an extra XP boost it is well worth checking to see if you can get them all completed.

Of course there is always the option of buying levels of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. It will cost V-Bucks but it is worth it as a last resort. Hopefully this guide on how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 has proven helpful, now go forth and fight! For more Fortnite OG hints and tips check out our guides below!