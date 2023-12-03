XP Needed for Every Level in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

A new chapter and new season is here at last. With a new season comes a brand new Battle Pass that you will no doubt want to unlock as quickly as possible. The best way to do this is to level up fast by raking in the XP and completing challenges. But how much XP is needed for every level in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Total XP Needed to Level Up in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Image Credit: Epic Games via iFIreMonkey on X

Now that you have updated Fortnite and are ready to play the new chapter, you are probably itching to unlock everything you can in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Pass. Levelling up in Fortnite is easy if you use every opportunity given to you by Epic to claim bonus XP from challenges and quests, and XP-boosting Creative Maps. You can, of course, buy Battle Pass levels if you are struggling to unlock everything before the season ends, but if you want to do it yourself, then we have details of all the XP you will need to get you to level 200!

Each level requires 80K of XP to get to the next, so you will end up needing millions of XP to get to level 200. Generally, you should look to reach at least level 100, but if you have a different goal in mind, then the list below can help you figure out how much XP you will eventually need to get.

Level Total XP Needed 10 720,000 50 4,000,000 100 7,920,000 150 12,000,000 200 16,000,000 250 19,920,000

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Pass requires you to reach level 100 to unlock all skins and items available. For the extra bonus pass, you may want to aim for level 200 to unlock every level possible. As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is taking us back to the regular length seasons after the previously short OG season, there will more than likely be some extra quests and ways to grab bonus XP as you go. Always check your quests tab for more challenges, especially after weekly updates!

That’s all we have on how much XP you need for every level in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. For more Fortnite news, tips, and help, check out our other guides and articles below.