10 Best Fortnite OG XP Map Codes

As Fortnite OG is only a four-week long season some of us need as much XP as we can get to level up before the new chapter begins. With that in mind, we have collated a bunch of the best Fortnite OG XP map codes for you to try out.

These are all tried and tested XP maps we use during Fortnite OG. Don’t forget to favorite any map you enjoyed so you can easily find it again!

1V1 Build Fights 2024

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 8189-5026-9182.

Pay no attention to the title of this map as you won’t be doing any fighting at all!

This is a great XP boost if you follow all the steps, and if you want to leave it running over night you will amass thousands of XP. When testing this map I levelled up twice in just five minutes of claiming all the secret XP. All the Xp you gain will be on your account when you leave, including any Battle Stars you gained by levelling up.

There are lots of little steps to complete but it doesn’t take long to grab every secret button and boost you can find. Jump in to this amazing Fortnite OG XP map before it’s patched! Watch Rimon Adee on YouTube and follow the steps carefully to claim your XP.

707 Level Deathrun

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 8630-1873-5089.

707 Deathrun is my personal favorite Fortnite Creative XP map because it is super fun and has never been patched or bugged. The deathrun itself is challenging, but not impossible.

Throughout the run, there are secret hidden animals to find, and each one gives you tens of thousands of XP! Just watch out for signs and sneaky passages as you explore the run.

You also gain bonus XP for every ten stages you complete without dying, and for big milestones like level 100 and level 200 etc. I easily level up a couple of times just by running half of the deathrun, but you can level up more if you complete the whole thing.

You don’t have to do this one in a private lobby, in fact it is really fun trying to race other players! Why not challenge your friends to a 707 level deathrun during Fortnite OG?

The Pit Free For All

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 4590-4493-7113.

This is a classic free for all game for players who want a bit more action while they get XP. As the title suggests, you want to jump into a full Public lobby with other players. There is a complete range of weapons to choose from so pick out your favorite load-out before dropping into the pit. Play to your heart’s content and get XP for every kill. It is very simple and very effective.

The XP you gain isn’t game-breaking amounts worth, but it all adds up when you spend even 20 minutes here. The trick is to try to get as many headshot eliminations as you can, as they can give you around 12K XP each time!

Red Box PVP

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 2053-4317-1526.

Get ready for chaotic box-building madness with Red Box PVP.

Have you ever wondered how sweaty players hone their skills and edit builds with such speed? Creative maps like this one are amazing practice for that. If you are already a pro-builder and love a decent box fight, then Red Box PVP is perfect for gaining some XP. You spawn in with four other players and battle it out until there is one left standing.

Play as many rounds as you like out of the 100 available, and get hundreds of XP for every elimination you can get.

Cradoc Impossible Trickshot

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 7708-1048-4537.

Don’t worry, you won’t be expected to do any trickshots.

This map is for a bit of bouncy AFK XP. Upon entering the match, head straight to where it says ALL LEVELS and interact with the AFK XP button. You are then transported to a room full of bounce pads and gain XP for every time you bounce. This is a super simple AFK XP map as you can literally pop in to the game and then go and have dinner while your character gathers all your extra XP for you.

When you have finished your chores, you can leave the lobby and all your XP will be waiting for you.

Variety Dropper

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 3547-1699-5825.

Variety Dropper is a surprisingly fun game where you have to fall through obstacles without touching anything until you land on a bounce-pad below.

You get 7K-10K XP for every stage you finish as well as a huge XP bonus at the end. It’s a simple and fun way to get an XP boost without chaos, building, or fighting! Each time you try a jump, you will start to see how best to strategize the next move so this mode quickly becomes addictive.

The best thing is you get 2,000 XP for every five minutes of gameplay, so it is worth really trying hard to get through each of the drops.

Zombieland

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 9369-6922-8408.

Fight your way through never-ending hordes of zombies!

Each kill gives you XP which adds up to thousands as you plow your way through the infested city. You are awarded a further 2K XP for staying alive, and hundreds more for picking up zombie stink sacs (yes that is as gross as it sounds). When the Blood Moon comes you have a chance to eliminate Blood Fiends for triple the XP of regular fiends and brutes! This is where you can wrack up thousands of XP.

I recommend grabbing a rocket launcher (or Pumpkin launcher) and getting to the top of a building to take out huge groups of zombies at a time.

One Shot Gun Game

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0345-9115-1287.

This one is a great XP creative map for all levels of players as everyone has only 1HP. This means you merely have to graze someone with a bullet and they are eliminated! When you are killed you spawn back in a random spot really quickly so don’t wait around.

Plus, for every kill you get, you earn a new weapon, which really keeps you on your toes! Every kill gets you about 400-500 XP, so it soon adds up after a few rounds of play.

Go Goated Zone Wars

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 3305-1551-7747.

This exciting zone wars game sees four teams of up to four players each battle it out in a small area as the storm moves in.

Everyone has the same load out to start, but you can swap it out in your safe area as the match begins. You get XP for eliminations, extra for headshots, and bonus XP for taking out teams and winning each round.

Sometimes you might see what looks like a Battle Pass symbol in the middle of the battlefield. If you’re brave enough, grab it and see how much extra XP it gives you!

Parkour Fun Run

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Code: 1387-7831-4752.

This is a super fun-run with hidden secrets and loads of challenging obstacles. There are 10 secrets to find, each giving you bonus XP and more XP gifted to you as you go; and every 10 levels gives you another bunch of bonus XP! There is also a bonus for playing for 30 minutes.

See how far you can go without failing a level, and gain as much XP as you can. I do recommend going in with a friend or two as some of the obstacles are tricky to do alone!

Those are all of our favorite Fortnite OG XP maps for you to try out today. For more hints and tips including how much XP you will need to level up this season, check out our list below.