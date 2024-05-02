5 Best Games for Achievement & Trophy Boosting in 2024 So Far

Achievement hunting to earn that satisfying 100% completion can be a mixed bag, but some 2024 release can help. Some games have dozens of difficult, and often, secret achievements, while other games have just a few and can be 100% completed easily. Today, we’re looking at the five best games for achievement hunting in 2024 so far.

Best Games for Achievement Boosting in 2024

Helldivers 2

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 is one of 2024’s most successful new games. A live-service tour-de-force that does so many things right. The gameplay, the progression, and the way Arrowhead Game Studios is constantly drip-feeding new content, enemy variants, and meta progression have been great. But did you know that Helldivers 2 is actually not too difficult to 100%?

There are 38 achievements in total and most of them are very easy, often boiling down to simply playing the game as intended. Hell, even completing a mission but failing to extract is an achievement. Another good example is that I’ve played for over 50 hours and I’m only missing seven achievements. The hardest ones to accomplish are a bit more creative. They want you to do things like killing a charger with a resupply pod, or completing a hard (or higher) difficulty mission without firing your primary or support weapon.

Ultimately, this is one of those games you can get 100% by simply playing, with a few achievements having you do specific requests that are far from difficult.

Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Next on the list is Palworld. It’s a survival crafting game much like ARK, except a lot of the game’s systems and combat are built around you catching over 100 different creatures. You then put these creatures to work, feed them, let them rest, and actively use them to fight while leveling and breeding them. Palworld also features 12 achievements, and you can definitely unlock all of them by playing the game normally.

Most of the achievements revolve around capturing X amount of Pals, beating X boss, and summing (and beating) X raid boss. That’s it! Simple as that! It doesn’t hurt that Palworld is genuinely a good time, especially if you’re maintaining a base with friends. The natural progression of the game and the many times you will go dungeon diving ensures that even the hardest raid-boss achievements will eventually be completed.

Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Like Palworld, Enshrouded is a survival crafting open-world RPG where the goal of building a home for you and the game’s various merchants propels you to explore and rid parts of the world overrun by shroud roots and powerful enemies. While there are no pals to catch in Enshrouded, you do have loot and RPG systems like passive skill trees that successfully enable interesting and diverse builds.

If you’re playing to unlock all of the game’s 37 achievements, you won’t have to do anything too special. There aren’t a bunch of secret achievements either. Most achievements are progression-based. Craft an item, unlock a skill, and reach level 5, as a few examples. Things become a tad more complicated when they ask you to mine every valuable material in a select location, or when you need to read all obelisks in a certain location.

The hardest achievements—or at least the ones that the fewest players have achieved—involve finding all the flame shrines in various locations around the map. This seems to be challenging because it’s not clear on your map if you’ve already been there or not already. The solution involves visiting each one, seeing if you get XP from it, and eventually checking to see if you gained the achievement. It’s not the most difficult achievement, just a bit time-consuming.

Apex Legends

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is a game that doesn’t need an introduction. Odds are you’ve played it, or at least heard of it on one platform or another—even its ill-fated mobile version. That said, Apex Legends is one of the better battle royale games to have released back when Fortnite was on top of the world. Its movement and shooting that came straight out of Titanfall 2 gave the game legs for many years.

Additionally, Apex Legends is one of those games that has 12 simple achievements. Here are a few examples: respawning a teammate, reaching level 50, dealing 5k damage with eight different legends, and winning a match with eight different legends. It’s easy enough that even that last achievement is something that a whopping 15% of the playerbase has been able to achieve.

You will likely have an easier time earning all of the achievements if you have some decently skilled friends to play with, but doing it solo is far from impossible.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Image Source: Ghost Ship Publishing via Twinfinite

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is Ghost Ship Publishing’s latest title, based on their long-running and very popular Deep Rock Galactic. This iteration however is an auto-shooter/reverse bullet hell, which makes sense considering Deep Rock’s source material with its many swarming bugs. Survivor takes that beloved formula and cranks it up to 11 in ways that you would expect from a game in the auto-shooter genre.

You’ll be mixing stacking weapons and bonuses to create crazy weapon combinations. You had one or two turrets in Deep Rock Galactic? Now you can summon over a dozen in Survivor—pretty cool! Meanwhile, the 22 achievements range from unlocking new classes to collecting certain amounts of gold and Nitra, to dealing certain amounts of damage. Some of the less popular achievements ask you to reach 75% reload speed or crit chance, with the least popular achievement asking you to dodge 100 times during a run.

Thankfully, there aren’t any ridiculous secrets or near-impossible challenges. So as long as you take your time and enjoy Survivor while researching some builds, getting that sweet 100% shouldn’t be an issue.

Those are the best games for achievement and trophy hunting in 2024! For more like this, check out our feature on the ten best PS5 RPGs worth sinking 100 hours into in 2024.

