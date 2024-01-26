Best Enshrouded Builds

When you first start playing Enshrouded, the game will hardly tell you what items are worth keeping or which skills you should get. Furthermore, optimizing items and skills yourself will drain both your time and life energy. So, we created the three best builds you should use to take your Enshrouded adventure to the next level, and they are just below.

Best Enshrouded Exploration Build

More than half of your Enshrouded gameplay will be just exploration, and this build is best suited for that. It’s tailored for people who play a solo adventure, but even if you are in a party, its utility will serve all of you greatly. It’s also the build that I use, and it’s yet to fail me.

Skills

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are five main skills you need to get for this build:

Water Aura – You and your allies in a 15-meter radius regen 1 health for each point you have in Intelligence.

You and your allies in a 15-meter radius regen 1 health for each point you have in Intelligence. Double Jump – Allows jumping a second time while airborne.

– Allows jumping a second time while airborne. Wanderlust – Reduces stamina consumption on dirt roads to 75% and on stone roads to 50%.

– Reduces stamina consumption on dirt roads to 75% and on stone roads to 50%. Rebound – Increases base stamina regeneration by 50%.

– Increases base stamina regeneration by 50%. Inner Fires/Relentless Flame – Increase maximum Shroud Time by 2/5 minutes.

If you can get Water Aura + Waters of Life, you will never have to think about healing items again. I don’t even carry healing potions, only bandages, and other damage-oriented potions and food.

On the other hand, Double Jump, Wanderlust, and Rebound are all basically on the same branch of the skill tree. Wanderlust and Rebound will cut down your stamina costs and increase its replenishment, while Double Jump will let you reach otherwise unreachable places.

Inner Fires or Relentless Flame should be the last skills you get, and they’ll complete this Exploration-focused Enshrouded build nicely. Moreover, both of these skills will offset the penalties you get from the Guard of the North armor set completely. If you are using it, that is.

Lastly, for the smaller nodes, I recommend you take Constitution and Endurance primarily. Also, take Dexterity/Intelligence/Strength, depending on your weapon of choice. You can respec at any time, so don’t worry if you pick the wrong skill node.

Equipment

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There aren’t any core items you absolutely need to have for this build, but here is a list of the ones that are nice to have:

Marksman Boots – Reduces stamina timeout before regeneration kicks in by 0.5 seconds.

– Reduces stamina timeout before regeneration kicks in by 0.5 seconds. Marksman Trousers – Increase stamina regen by 2 (any pants with this stat are good).

– Increase stamina regen by 2 (any pants with this stat are good). Medium Backpack – Plus 16 inventory slots.

– Plus 16 inventory slots. Advanced Glider – Increased range and speed and lower stamina consumption.

You can use absolutely any weapon with this build and progress the appropriate parts of the tree with the leftover skill points. Though the damage might feel lackluster, this build won’t let you down when it comes to general utility and map-traversing speed.

Best Enshrouded Melee Build

A one-handed weapon and a shield are the most reliable combo you can take for a melee build. Also, if you are going full aggro and are counting on your teammates for heals, being your party’s melee DPS/tank is a no-brainer.

Skills

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are really only two skills you need for this build, and those are Swift Blades and Battle Heal. However, I included some nice to-haves in the list below as well.

Water Aura – You and your allies in a 15-meter radius regen 1 health for each point you have in Intelligence.

You and your allies in a 15-meter radius regen 1 health for each point you have in Intelligence. Swift Blades – Allows you to attack faster with one-handed swords and axes.

– Allows you to attack faster with one-handed swords and axes. Battle Heal – When dealing critical damage with a melee weapon, heal 5% of your max HP.

– When dealing critical damage with a melee weapon, heal 5% of your max HP. Heavy Plates – Increases maximum damage your armor can mitigate by 10%.

– Increases maximum damage your armor can mitigate by 10%. Heavy Handed – Increase enemy stun bar gain by 20% when attacking through their block.

– Increase enemy stun bar gain by 20% when attacking through their block. Power Parry – Increases the enemy stun bar gain on parry attacks.

Again, the most important skills you’ll need to take are Swift Blades and Battle Heal. They alone are enough to shred through enemies and keep your HP up, even while face-tanking enemies.

Power Parry and Heavy Handed will help you stun easier mobs and delete them quickly. You can even take Breach after HH to get a 100% damage boost for two seconds after stun-locking an enemy.

Finally, Water Aura and Heavy Plates are there to boost your sustain further. I run Water Aura + Waters of Life literally always since farming materials for potions takes time, and I have nowhere else to dump skill points anyway. Heavy Plates can be swapped out for some survival skills since it might be overkill.

Once you’ve got all these, unlock as many Constitution and Strength skill nodes as you can with your remaining points. These will all add up and provide you with a hefty bonus to melee damage and max HP.

Equipment

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The best weapon I got to use throughout the early game, and well past level 15, is the Hailscurge. The shield is more or less irrelevant. However, proper armor is crucial. I recommend taking the whole Adventurer Set from the Blacksmith and mixing it with the Guard of the North set once you find it. Something along these lines should work well:

Guard of the North Chest

Adventurer Helmet

Guard of the North Gloves

Adventurer Trousers

Guard of the North Boots

Best Enshrouded Ranged Build

Magic weapons beat bows when it comes to ranged builds in Enshrouded—no question about it. They provide much better utility, the skills you can unlock also, and even spell charges for staffs beat arrows 99% of the time. Here is a sample loadout that’s gonna serve you well.

Skills

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

I usually roll with only a wand, but you can take staff instead if you prefer it. Here are the skills I recommend you take:

Sting – Repeated wand damage is increased by 20%.

– Repeated wand damage is increased by 20%. Wand Master – 30% chance to spawn an additional wand projectile.

– 30% chance to spawn an additional wand projectile. Mass Destruction – A critical hit with a magic weapon will hit all enemies in a 20-meter radius for 2 shock damage per your point of Intelligence.

– A critical hit with a magic weapon will hit all enemies in a 20-meter radius for 2 shock damage per your point of Intelligence. Water Aura – You and your allies in a 15-meter radius regen 1 health for each point you have in Intelligence.

– You and your allies in a 15-meter radius regen 1 health for each point you have in Intelligence. Wizard – Increases critical chance by 10% when using magical weapons.

Water Aura + Waters of Life gains even more value now that we run a lot of Intelligence and low HP in our build. I still recommend you take a couple of Constitution nodes just for safety, as some higher-level mobs can one-shot you if you have very low HP.

Take skill nodes before the Wizard based on your wand’s damage type. Chain Hit and Mass Destruction are your priorities afterward. Also, you can take Radiant Aura and Sun Aura for extra AoE DMG or Quick Charge in that area if you are a staff user.

Finally, Sting and Wand Master will amplify your wand damage even further. Wands also have a high attack rate, which works well with all of the choices above. If you don’t know which wand to pick, I recommend any with high Fire damage, as that’s the damage type most mobs are weak to.

Equipment

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you are running a staff, run a full Mage Armor set until you can craft something better. If you are using a wand, on the other hand, you can use any armor you want, as you won’t need mana. This is what I found to be the best so far:

Mage Hat

Adventurer Chest

Guard of the North Gloves

Marksman Trousers

Marksman Boots

Tips for Making Your Own Builds in Enshrouded

When devising your own build, there are a couple of things you should especially consider:

Which resources will you need – If you are using only a wand, don’t waste your points on Spirit.

– If you are using only a wand, don’t waste your points on Spirit. Can you get extra damage from other skills – Taking two Dexterity nodes is worse than getting Sharpshooter. The same goes for other primary attributes.

– Taking two Dexterity nodes is worse than getting Sharpshooter. The same goes for other primary attributes. Choose equipment carefully – Getting 8 stamina from a piece of gear is much less worth it than getting 2 stamina or HP regen. These stats are hard to get from skills, but stamina/HP/Mana aren’t.

– Getting 8 stamina from a piece of gear is much less worth it than getting 2 stamina or HP regen. These stats are hard to get from skills, but stamina/HP/Mana aren’t. Pick a proper weapon – A melee weapon that has only one damage type won’t be versatile. Therefore, either bring a couple of weapons with different damage types or get one that can reliably deal damage to everything you encounter.

That’s about everything you need to know about how to make and which builds are best right now in Enshrouded. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about the game, check the related links we appended below.