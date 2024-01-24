All Survivors in Enshrouded and How to Get Them

Even if you are going on a solo Enshrouded playthrough, certain NPCs in the game will help you out on your journey, and those are the survivors. Therefore, we prepared a list of all Enshrouded survivors, including information on how to get all of them in your Enshrouded campaign down below.

List of All Survivors in Enshrouded

Emily Fray the Farmer

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Emily Fray is the first survivor on our list and probably the one you should find last in Enshrouded. She specializes in producing various medical supplies and food that will provide you with buffs in combat and exploration.

Also, only a single instance of any fruit, vegetable, or other growable resource that you find can be then produced infinitely thanks to her. It sounds too good to be true. Well, it is, since you will need large quantities of water to keep your farm running.

Cade Hawthorn the Carpenter

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The second Enshrouded survivor on this list is Cade Hawthorn, the Carpenter. He will be your go-to guy for any furniture, decoration, and illumination crafts. These might not seem too important when you’re struggling to survive, but they will provide you with bonuses throughout the game.

Moreover, Cade will allow you to craft advanced survival tools such as the Advanced Glider and the Advanced Grappling Hook. He is also the only one who can make improved storage chests, which are crucial for good organization in your hideout.

Athalan Skree the Hunter

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Athalan is a huntress and probably the second survivor you’ll encounter in Enshrouded. She is a master when it comes to making bows, arrows, and leather armor. If you are looking to play a ranged build, getting her first before the others is a good choice.

Additionally, she is the survivor who will help you with your inventory space by making you upgraded backpacks. This is especially important in the early game when getting plenty of materials home is your main task.

Balthazar The Alchemist

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Balthazar is a survivor who you’ll first encounter through his writings left around the world in Enshrouded. But besides writing lore and trivia, his expertise will aid you in mastering the arcane arts and alchemy.

He primarily makes magical armor and weapons, staff charges, alchemical components, and potions. However, besides potions, his designs rarely give you an advantage while exploring. Instead, they boost your combat prowess and allow you to use more advanced spells.

Oswald Anders the Blacksmith

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The last on this list and the first survivor you’ll meet in Enshrouded, Oswald Anders is your designated blacksmith. He is a master when it comes to making heavy metal armor, melee weapons, shields, and various non-magical survival tools.

However, together with the Alchemist and the Hunter, his crafts often require very rare materials. Most will appear in his crafting menu, even though you can only get the resources to make them once you progress further into the game. Still, he is the best companion for any melee warrior.

How to Get All Survivors in Enshrouded

To get each survivor in Enshrouded, you will have to climb five different towers, locate them, and wake each one out of their slumber. The climb won’t be easy, though, as you will need to solve a myriad of different traps and puzzles on your way up.

The quests to save each survivor will appear one by one in your journal. After you solve them, you’ll be able to summon the rescued survivors to your base using a Summoning Staff. Finally, once you have the whole squad together, you’ll gain access to all of the different crafting options and tools in the game.

Who Are the Survivors in Enshrouded?

In Enshrouded, you are a Flameborn, one of the last survivors of a dying race, and so are these five NPCs you’ll encounter. Each one of you has awakened in this strange place with one goal in mind: to lift the curse that’s plaguing Embervale and bring prosperity to the world.

On your quest, you can also have the help of up to 15 other players. With them, you can explore the massive open world of Embervale, defeat all the legendary beasts that roam the enshrouded lands, and, most importantly, have fun building the most awesome castles Embervale has ever seen.

That sums up everything you need to know about all the survivors in Enshrouded. However, they are just one part of your Enshrouded adventure, and there is so much more to explore. So, we included a few links to useful articles just below for you to check out, including our preview of the game.