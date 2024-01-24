Over the course of your journey in Enshrouded, you’ll come across various Survivors you can bring back to your camp. They’ll unlock new crafting stations, and give you access to more recipes. Here’s how to move Survivors in Enshrouded.

Moving Survivors Around in Enshrouded

As you explore more of the open-world in Enshrouded, you’ll inevitably want to set up multiple camps to allow for easy fast travel. However, you’ll also want to make sure you have access to your Survivors and their services wherever you go. This is where the Summoning Staff comes in handy.

When you first recruit a Survivor, you can use the Summoning Staff to place them anywhere within the boundaries of the Flame Altar. However, you can also use it to reposition them if you’d like to build them a little outpost.

To do this, equip the Summoning Staff from your hotbar, then press Tab to enter Summoning mode. Select the Survivor you want to move on the right side of the screen, then position them, and hit left-click to place them. It’s as easy as that.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

You can do this with no limitations, making it really easy for you to reorganize your base camp whenever you want to. It also makes it easy for you to bring them around whenever you set up a new camp. Just remember that you’ll need to build the crafting stations again, or bring them with you from your last camp.

The Summoning Staff itself only requires one Twig to craft, and the recipe will become available in your Manual Crafting menu once you’ve rescued the Blacksmith from the Ancient Vault. This happens fairly early on in the game, so it won’t be long before you can start populating your base with NPCs.

That’s all you need to know about moving Survivors in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.