How to Upgrade Flame Altar in Enshrouded

As you explore the world of Enshrouded and gain power, you’ll inevitably keep coming back to the Flame Altar. After all, this is what’s powering your base. And you’ll need to keep strengthening it to progress. Here’s how to upgrade the Flame Altar in Enshrouded.

Upgrading the Flame Altar in Enshrouded

The Flame Altar in Enshrouded can be upgraded just by bringing a bunch of required materials to it. All you have to do is interact with it by pressing the E key, then select the option that says Upgrade Altar.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

If you have all the required materials on hand, submit them, and the Altar will get upgraded to the next level.

Most of the required materials are pretty easy to get, and you’ll largely come across them naturally as you’re exploring the open-world. Stuff like Wax and Flintstone can be farmed, while some others may need to be crafted manually. The list of requirements will also change as you level up, to keep up with the new biomes you’ve discovered.

Undoubtedly, the trickiest item to get here is the Spark. Sparks can only be obtained by interacting with Flame Shrines, which are scattered all over the open-world. They’ll only be indicated on your map after you discover them, so try to explore as much of the world as you can to find them.

What Flame Altar Upgrades Do

Flame Altar upgrades in Enshrouded will give you a few perks. Most importantly, upgrades will increase the amount of time you can spend in the Shroud. You’ll also be able to build even more Altars around the open-world, allowing you to build bases for you to fast travel to.

Finally, you also get extra attribute bonuses to make your character stronger. Aside from just leveling up manually, this is also a good way to get stronger.

That’s all you need to know about upgrading the Flame Altar in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.