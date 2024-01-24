How to Get Spark in Enshrouded

There are tons of different items and resources to be found in Enshrouded, and some are crucial in helping you progress further. With that in mind, here’s how to get Sparks in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Spark in Enshrouded

Sparks are a type of resource you can find in Enshrouded, but they’re rare. As far as we can tell, there’s only one way to get them, and that’s by discovering and interacting with Flame Shrines scattered all over the open-world.

Flame Shrines are small stone structures with a large bowl perched on top of it. We’ve included a screenshot down below for reference:

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

Once you find one, interact with it by pressing the E key and you’ll get a Spark. You’ll get one for each Flame Shrine you discover, so keep an eye out for them.

When you’re just getting started in the game, the nearest Flame Shrine to your location will be across Braelyn Bridge, just south of the Ancient Vault where the Blacksmith is. The screenshot down below should give you an idea of where to look:

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

What Sparks are Used For

Sparks are used for upgrading the Flame Altar back at your camp. Interact with the Flame Altar by pressing E, feed it the Spark along with the other materials listed, and your Flame Altar will level up.

This allows you to spend a bit more time in the Shroud without taking damage, and also offers some small upgrades to your overall stats and survivability. Again, Sparks are hard to come by, so make sure to upgrade the Altar whenever you can.

That’s all you need to know about how to find Sparks in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.