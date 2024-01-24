Enshrouded is a survival action-RPG that requires you to gather resources in order to craft items that let you progress. Most resources are easy to find, but some are a little more rare. Here’s how to get Flintstone in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded Flintstone Location

Flintstone is a type of ore that you can get fairly early on in Enshrouded. It’s typically found in caves and small mining outposts, but there are two spots you can check out within the first few hours to start mining it.

Across the Braelyn Bridge, you’ll find a small mining cave just east of the outpost that requires a Grappling Hook for you to pass through. Enter the cave to find a whole wall of Flintstone just waiting to be mined.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

On the west side of that island, behind the Flame Shrine, you’ll find another small enclave with Flintstone.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

Equip your pickaxe and start getting to work, and your inventory will be full of Flintstone before you know it. The good news is that both enemies and resources will respawn after about three or so in-game days, which means that you can always come back to these spots to continue farming them if you need.

How to Use Flintstone in Enshrouded

Flintstone can be used to craft a few things in Enshrouded, but most prominently, it’s used to craft the Stone Shingled Blocks. These are building blocks that you can use for base-building, to help make your outpost look more aesthetically pleasing.

They definitely look a lot better than regular stone blocks, but you’ll also need a lot of Flintstone if you’re committing to the look.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Flintstone in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.