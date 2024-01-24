How to Craft a Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Exploration tools are a mandatory component for any adventure game, and that’s true for Enshrouded as well. One of the most important ones is the Grappling Hook, so we compiled all the information on how to get it and use it in Enshrouded right below.

How to Craft the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To craft the Grappling Hook, you will first need a Workbench. However, it’s easy to craft, and you will only need 3 strings and 8 wood logs. Now, open the Workbench’s crafting menu, scroll down to the Survival section, and select the Grappling Hook.

Required materials for the Grappling Hook are:

Metal Scraps x 4

String x 7

Shroud Spores x 10

Once you craft it, the Grappling Hook will be added to your inventory, opening the way to exploring even more areas in Enshrouded. You can equip it from the character screen (N is the shortcut on the keyboard) or from your backpack by right-clicking it and pressing the Equip button.

Tips for Getting Materials

First, metal scraps spawn on bandits in Rookmore and other similar bandit camps in the early game. You can also find them in piles of metal and other rubble around abandoned towns and structures.

Second, you can craft strings from plant fibers. Literally, any bush plant you harvest, be it a regular bush or a fruit bush, will yield them, and they are easy to find above the shroud. Also, they can spawn in chests along with other loot.

Lastly, shroud spores will be the hardest for you to find. In Enshrouded, they are used for other crafts besides the grappling hook, and they almost always appear on shroud monsters. Therefore, going under the shroud and fighting these creatures is your best bet at acquiring them.

Where to Use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

You will first need a Grappling Hook in Enshrouded when you reach the Braelyn Bridge. However, chances are that you won’t have enough materials to craft it yet. Going under the bridge and to the east will lead you through areas rich with components needed to craft it.

Finally, once you have the hook equipped, approach a ledge and move your camera until a hotkey indicator appears on the other side of the gap you want to cross. Press the hotkey and swing to the other side.

Be mindful of your stamina, though, because if you jump into the gap without enough stamina, you won’t be able to hook and cross. Also, make sure to input a movement command at the end of the swinging motion. Otherwise, you might swing back and fall into a ravine unwillingly.

That concludes this guide on how to get and use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded. Also, if you are a console gamer, check out our story on whether Enshrouded will come to consoles. For all other guides, see the links we provided below.