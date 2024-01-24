Enshrouded is an action-RPG with survival and crafting elements, which means you’ll need to make use of the resources around you to craft items that let you deal with new threats. And in order to do that, you’ll need to know how to get those valuable items. Here’s how to get String in Enshrouded.

Crafting String in Enshrouded

String is not a raw material you can just farm or mine in Enshrouded; instead, you’ll need to craft it. The good news is that the materials required to craft String are very easy to find. All you need is Plant Fiber, and you’re good to go.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

To get Plant Fiber, look around you for small bushes or shrubs, or thin wooden trees. Approach them and hit the E key to harvest some Twigs and Plant Fiber. Once you’ve got your hands on some Plant Fiber, hit V to bring up the crafting menu, select String, then craft it.

Do note that you’ll need three Plant Fiber to craft one String. That said, a lot of the shrubs and bushes will usually drop two or three Fibers, so you shouldn’t have much trouble amassing a good number of them.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

It’ll be automatically added to your backpack, and you can start using the String to craft a whole bunch of different items.

String is one of the more important items you’ll need to craft in Enshrouded, as it’s a required material for basic harvesting tools, and other equipment that will help you progress faster. Generally speaking, you’ll also need tons of Plant Fiber in the game too, so it doesn’t hurt to farm them as you come across more shrubs.

