Plant Fiber is one of the most crucial early game resources you’ll need to get in Enshrouded. It’s key in crafting some really useful items that will help you survive. So with that in mind, here’s how to get Plant Fiber in Enshrouded.

Farming Plant Fiber in Enshrouded

The good news is that Plant Fiber is one of the easiest materials you can get your hands on in Enshrouded. It’s not immediately obvious where you should look, but once you know, you’re sorted.

Plant Fiber can be obtained by harvesting shrubs, bushes, and young tree saplings. They’re basically all around you, and all you have to do is walk up to them and press E to start harvesting. Each node should yield around two or three Plant Fibers, so you’ll be able to amass a large number of them in a very short period of time.

We’ve included a screenshot down below to give you an idea of what you should be looking out for.

And why is this so important, you ask? Well, with three Plant Fiber, you can craft String. And String is an important crafting material you’ll need for basically the whole game. It’s used in both early and late-game crafting, so you can never have too much of it. They’re found in pretty much any area aside from the Shroud itself, so there’s no excuse not to grab a whole bunch of it while you’re exploring.

In addition to that, we just recommend harvesting shrubs and saplings anyway because you also get Twigs from them. Twigs can be very useful early on in Enshrouded, as you can craft some arrows in a pinch if you run out.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Plant Fiber in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.