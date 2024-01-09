Is Enshrouded Coming to PS5 & Xbox? Answered

Enshrouded is a very impressive-looking survival action RPG that impressed players with a demo in late 2023 on PC. However, if you’re wondering whether Enshrouded will be available on PS5 and Xbox consoles, here’s what you need to know.

First off, the good news is, yes, Enshrouded will indeed be coming to PS5 and Xbox. The not-so-good news is that there’s no set release date or window for consoles at the time of writing.

After the game’s demo hit Steam back in October 2023, it was soon announced that it would be getting its Early Access release on Jan. 24, 2024. Developing studio Keen Games also confirmed that a PS5 and Xbox release is in the works.

That said, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a console release for Enshrouded until the 1.0 version is ready. Early access begins on Jan. 24, which is when the developers will be looking to gather feedback from the player base, put out early patches, and make some tweaks and improvements on the road to 1.0.

There’s no telling how long this will take. It’s probably safe to assume that it’ll be at least a year before we even get close to a 1.0 release. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 spent a few years in Early Access before it was ready for final launch, and even Valheim is still in Early Access at the time of writing, even though it released at the start of 2021.

With all that in mind, though, it’s possible that we may see a Game Pass release for Enshrouded on Xbox like we did for Valheim, even if it’s still in Early Access. For now, folks who are hoping to get their hands on the game on day one will need to do so on PC.

That’s all you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox releases for Enshrouded for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.