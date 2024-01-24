The world of Enshrouded is full of various resources and raw materials that will come in handy during your journey. However, some of them are a little harder to farm than others. Here’s how to get Metal Scrap in Enshrouded.

Farming Metal Scrap in Enshrouded

Metal Scrap is one of the most important early game materials you’ll need in Enshrouded. It’s required for crafting useful items like the Grappling Hook, as well as crafting stations like the Forge for the Blacksmith. It can’t be found in your immediate vicinity where you’ve set up your first Flame Altar, though, so you’ll need to go hunting.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

Metal Scraps can be farmed from the enemies found on the island just opposite Braelyn Bridge. On your first excursion, you’ll need to walk through the Shroud to get there. But essentially, once you’re across the bridge, you’ll find humanoid enemies clad in crude metal armor standing guard at the Vault where the Blacksmith is.

We’ve included a screenshot down below to show its precise location.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

It’s worth noting that just south of the Vault is another enemy encampment full of these metal clad enemies who drop Metal Scraps as well. However, these enemies are level 3, so you’ll want to level up a little before coming here. The encampment can be reached by going through the Shroud at the base of Braelyn Bridge, and turning left instead of going straight. You can also reach it with the Glider if you’ve already crafted it.

Killing these enemies will allow you to loot them, and you’ll usually get two or three Metal Scraps off them. There are three enemies at the Vault, so you should be able to get six on each run.

Enemies will take around three in-game days to respawn in Enshrouded, so you may have to wait a little before you have all the Scrap you need.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Metal Scrap in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.