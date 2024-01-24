Do Enemies & Resources Respawn in Enshrouded? Answered

Making sure you have enough resources on you is the key to surviving the brutal world of Enshrouded. You’ll need to know how to farm them, and when you can farm them. If you’re wondering whether enemies and resources respawn in Enshrouded, here’s what you need to know.

Enshrouded Enemy and Resource Respawn Rate Explained

First, the good news. Yes, enemies and resource nodes do indeed respawn in Enshrouded. This means that you never have to worry about destroying all of the resources in your area and having to venture out to find new ones. Once you find a node, you’ll be able to mine it regularly within a certain time period.

Now for the not-so-good news: the respawn rate can be a little bit on the slow side. From our playthrough, we noticed that it took around three in-game days for enemies and resources to respawn. This isn’t really that bad on paper, but it can be frustrating if you need to farm a large amount of rare materials. You’ll need to wait for quite a while before you’re able to get everything you need.

For instance, when I focused on farming Metal Scraps early on in the game, I could only get them from the enemies across Braelyn Bridge. I was only able to get around six to eight Metal Scraps with each run, and would need to wait three in-game days before I could get more. This put a serious halt on my progression.

That said, it is at least reassuring to know that you don’t really have to worry about depleting a resource. It’ll just be a bit more time-consuming if you end up having to wait for things to respawn, especially since you can’t active pass time.

That’s all you need to know about whether enemies and resources respawn in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.