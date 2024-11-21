How to Fix STALKER 2 ‘Out of Video Memory’ Error

STALKER 2 is here to terrorize even the most expensive gaming setups, and expensive setups using 13th and 14th Generation Intel CPUs seem to be suffering the worst of it. However, some older CPUs and setups have also faced this annoying error. Today, we’re going to go over a whole bunch of methods to fix the STALKER 2 Out of Video Memory Error, and one of these should definitely work for you.

All Methods to Fix STALKER 2 Out of Video Memory Error

Here is a list of all the different methods you can try out to fix the STALKER 2 Out of Video Memory Error

Currently, this is a known issue in 13/14 Generation Intel CPUs, and while we don’t know the specifics, what fixes this error for most people is updating the BIOS.

To manually add a lot more Video Memory space, you can go to your desktop and right-click> NVIDIA Control Panel. Manage 3D settings and scroll until you find the shader cache size. Then you can set it to 10 GB, and just make sure your boot drive has enough space for the allotted shader cache.

Alternatively, you can change the aforementioned shader capacity in Nvidia settings to Unlimited & turn your PC settings for gaming to the highest value available. This should get rid of the STALKER 2 Out of Video Memory Error.

If your CPU has already degraded due to the voltage issues present in the 13th and 14th generation of Intel CPUs, you can disable turbo to get the game to work. Download Throttlestop, and checkmark the box to disable your Turbo. This will degrade performance, but at least you can launch the STALKER 2.

If you don’t want to completely disable Turbo, you can just reduce the ratios instead.

You can also download the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility and lower the Performance Core Ratio. Doing so has improved performance on several Intel CPUs from earlier generations as well. Set it down to 53 instead of the standard 57.

If you’re on a different generation of GPUs but are still facing this issue, you might want to change up the launch options. Add the following launch options from the properties menu “-xgeshadercompile -nothreadtimeout -NoVerifyGC”. When the game launches, press ALT+Enter to go Windowed Mode.

Hopefully, these fixes helped you solve the STALKER 2 'Out of Video Memory' Error once and for all.

