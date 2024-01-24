Best Skills to Get First in Enshrouded

When you first start playing Enshrouded, the game will seem easy. However, the difficulty will quickly increase, and you will need to spend your resources wisely to keep up. The same goes for the skills you unlock, so we prepared a few tips on which skills you should get first in your Enshrouded journey.

Best Skills to Unlock First in Enshrouded

Well Rested

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Well Rested is a basic skill you can get for 1 skill point, and it allows you to keep the Rested buff for an additional five minutes. Rested boosts your maximum stamina and stamina regeneration, and since you’ll be doing nothing but exploring early on, Well Rested is a perfect skill to unlock first in Enshrouded.

Double Jump

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Double Jump is by far the most useful exploration skill in the game, allowing you to reach many otherwise unreachable places. It’s in the Survivor category, and you’ll need seven skill points to unlock it along with the prerequisite nodes. Also, if you are going for the Jump Attack node, you can save yourself three skill points and get it from there.

Water Aura

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Water Aura is the first skill you’ll need to get if you are playing as a support in Enshrouded. It increases your HP regeneration by one per second for each intelligence point you have. Even if you aren’t a support, you will benefit from this skills healing greatly. Furthermore, you can unlock the Waters of Life node for two more skill points to double the healing buff. Handy, right?

Wanderlust

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Wanderlust is another great survival skill. It reduces stamina consumption while sprinting on stone roads down to 50%, and on dirt roads down to 80%. Combine it with the Rebound node that extends from it (50% better stamina recovery), and you’ll be blazing through the map even without a Glider.

Blink

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Blink is a skill that will replace your dodge roll with a short-range teleport. It’s primarily a combat ability, as the next two nodes give it damage and the ability to cast it while stunned. Also, its impact on your exploration ability and party utility is nonexistent. So, it’s best you spend your first skill points in Enshrouded on some of the skills we listed above and only then unlock Blink.

What Are Skills in Enshrouded?

Skills are a way to increase your characters power in Enshrouded and you can unlock them by using skill points, which you get when you level up or destroy a Shroud Root. Also, some skill nodes affect your base attributes, which in turn increase your stats. Those attributes are:

Intelligence – Increases magic damage by 5% per attribute point.

– Increases magic damage by 5% per attribute point. Spirit – Increases mana by 20 per attribute point.

– Increases mana by 20 per attribute point. Dexterity – Increases ranged damage by 5% per attribute point.

– Increases ranged damage by 5% per attribute point. Endurance – Increases stamina by 10 per attribute point.

– Increases stamina by 10 per attribute point. Strength – Increases melee damage by 5% per attribute point.

– Increases melee damage by 5% per attribute point. Constitution – Increases health by 50 per attribute point.

Skill Categories in Enshrouded

The skill tree in Enshrouded is separated into 12 categories, each category focusing on different type of bonuses. They also represent different classes in a way, making your character better at certain tasks. Those categories are:

Survivor, Beastmaster, Ranger, Assassin (focused on Dexterity and Endurance)

(focused on Dexterity and Endurance) Trickster, Wizard, Healer, Battlemage (focused on Intelligence and Spirit)

(focused on Intelligence and Spirit) Tank, Warrior, Barbarian, Athlete (focused on Strength and Endurance)

Even though focusing on only one skill category can give you great bonuses in the end, diversifying and combining different skills, from different categories will make your character in Enshrouded much stronger.

That sums up about everything you need to know about which skills are best to get first in Enshrouded. Also, we listed a couple of useful articles just below, including one on how to repair weapons and equipment, so do check them out.