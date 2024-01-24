Enshrouded Comfort System Explained: How It Works & What It Does

Aside from exploring the open-world and fighting monsters in Enshrouded, you’ll also need a good base of operations where you can rest in-between expeditions. This lets you regroup and catch your breath before your next big outing. Here’s everything you need to know about how comfort works in Enshrouded.

What Comfort Does in Enshrouded

Similar to Valheim, Enshrouded features a comfort system where your character will gain a small buff whenever they’re in a safe, sheltered environment. The duration of the buff depends on how high your comfort level is, and it’s indicated by the timer in the top left corner of the screen.

Essentially, the higher your comfort level, the longer the buff will last. When the buff is active, your character’s health and stamina regeneration rates will increase a little. This is crucial, as you always want to start an expedition with the buff active. This will give you a bit of an edge in combat situations, and help you survive just a little longer.

So with all that out of the way, let’s get into how you can actually increase your comfort.

How to Increase Comfort Level in Enshrouded

In order to achieve the very base level of comfort, your character needs fire and shelter. This can be sorted out easily with a torch, and by building a roof over your head. You don’t even need any enclosed walls or doors; just a ceiling above you will count as shelter.

To really get the most out of comfort, though, you’ll want to look into crafting furniture. Once you’ve built your crafting bench, you can start crafting things like beds, chairs and tables, fireplaces, and decorative items to help improve your base.

Not only does this make your base look more aesthetically pleasing, it’ll also raise your comfort level, as indicated in the top left corner of the screen.

When crafting furniture, read the descriptions and you’ll also be able to see which items add to your comfort level. Prioritize crafting those, and your character will be in good shape every time you return to base.

That's all you need to know about how comfort works in Enshrouded.