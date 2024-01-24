How to Wait & Pass Time in Enshrouded

Enshrouded has a day and night cycle that can make the world either safer or more dangerous, depending on when you venture out. With that in mind, here’s how to wait and pass time in Enshrouded.

How to Sleep and Pass Time in Enshrouded

As you’ve probably noticed by now, nighttime in Enshrouded can be a little dangerous. More enemies seem to spawn across the different biomes, not to mention the fact that your visibility is heavily impaired. You’re basically forced to carry a torch on you at all times, and that can be a bit cumbersome.

Because of this, it’s recommended that you only explore in the day, at least when you’re first getting started.

Image Source: Keen Games

To sleep and skip the night, you’ll first need a bed. After setting up camp with the Flame Altar, you can build a crafting bench and craft yourself a Crude Mattress as your first bed in the game. You only require the following materials:

Plant Fiber x4

String x3

Torn Cloth x4

Once you have all the required materials, craft the bed and put it within your base’s boundaries. Approach it and press the E key to sleep. Once it’s nighttime, time will automatically speed up at 60x speed, and go back to normal once the sun rises.

It’s worth noting that you can’t actually skip time while it’s light out, and you can only do this at night. It’ll be a little while before you’re able to start exploring the open-world in complete darkness, while dealing with all the threats out there. With that in mind, you’ll definitely want to sleep whenever the sun goes down, then pick up where you left off in the daytime.

That's all you need to know about waiting and passing time in Enshrouded.