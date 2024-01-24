How to Increase Building Area in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is a survival action-RPG with base-building elements. And if you want to be successful, you’ll need a good base of operations you can come back to in-between expeditions. If you’re wondering how to increase the building area in Enshrouded, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Expand Building Area in Enshrouded

When you set up your first Flame Altar in Enshrouded, you’ll soon discover that you’ve only got a 40x40x40 space to play with. This is fine for a starter house, but as you get more crafting stations and Survivors, you’ll need to build more structures, and you’ll need more space.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

The only way to increase your available building space in Enshrouded is by offering a Shroud Core to the Flame Altar. To do this, just interact with the Flame Altar and choose the option that says Upgrade Altar. Offer up the Shroud Core, and you’re good to go.

How to Get Shroud Core

Hold up, I hear you say. But how exactly do you get a Shroud Core? That’s simple enough. Shroud Cores are awarded to you for every boss you kill in Enshrouded.

You’ll naturally hunt down bosses as you follow the main quest to unlock more Survivors and other points of interest. For instance, the first boss you encounter in the game is unlocked after you rescue the Blacksmith from the Ancient Vault. He’ll then task you with exploring the Elixir Well, which is where you’ll face your first adversary.

After killing him, you’ll get a Shroud Core you can take back to your base.

That’s all you need to know about how to increase your building area in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.