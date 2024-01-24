How to Repair Weapons & Equipment in Enshrouded

You’ll need a good variety of tools and weapons if you’re to have any chance of surviving the world of Enshrouded. The bad news is, these things break. With that in mind, here’s how to repair weapons and equipment in Enshrouded.

Repairing Durability in Enshrouded

The good news is that it is indeed possible to repair your items and equipment in Enshrouded, and the game makes it very easy for you to do so. All you have to do is approach a crafting bench and press the E key to interact with it, and all items in your hotbar will be automatically repaired.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

And that’s pretty much it. You don’t need to use up any resources to repair them. The process is that frictionless.

If you’ve yet to craft a crafting bench, here are the materials you’ll need:

String x3

Wood Logs x8

String can be crafted with three Plant Fibers, while Wood Logs are farmed from cutting thick trees. There’s an abundance of these all over the open-world, so you shouldn’t have much trouble farming them.

When you interact with the crafting bench by pressing E, this will automatically bring up the crafting menu, but your items get repaired in the process as well. However, do note that broken items will disappear from your inventory. This means that you need to repair your gear before they actually break.

If you take a look at your hotbar, you’ll see a small bar underneath your weapons or equipment, indicating how much durability they have left. Once the bar depletes, the item breaks and becomes unusable. Before that happens, make sure to stop by a crafting bench to repair it first.

That’s all you need to know about repairing items and weapons in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.