Even though Enshrouded sports a fast travel system similar to the ones in Bethesda games, there is another way to cover the map quickly: the Glider. So, let’s not delay much and hook you up with everything you need on how to craft and use a Glider in Enshrouded.

How to Craft a Glider in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you want to craft a Glider in Enshrouded, first, you’ll have to build a Workbench in your hideout. Also, you will need eight pieces of Shroud Wood, two Animal Furs, two Strings, and two Shroud Spores. Finally, once you have everything, interact with the Workbench and make a Glider.

Tips for Getting Each Material

Shroud Wood and Shroud Spores can be farmed, you guessed it, under the shroud. For spores, you should focus on killing shroud creatures, and for wood, just chop down trees. Hatchets and axes have bonus damage against both of those, so bring one with you.

Once you are done collecting these two resources, you will be halfway done with crafting your first Glider in Enshrouded and can then proceed above the shroud for the easier part of this material-gathering quest.

Wild animals are a good source of Animal Fur, and you can craft Strings out of Plant Fibres (you can get fibres by harvesting bushes and bush-like plants). You can also find both of these materials inside chests, but it’s very rare.

How to Fly With a Glider in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

In Enshrouded, flying the Glider is much easier than getting all the necessary materials to craft it. You simply need to jump off a ledge and hit your Jump bind (Space if you are using a keyboard). Once the Glider is deployed, press A/D to steer left/right or W/S to slow down or accelerate your flight.

Also, the higher the place you deploy your Glider from, the bigger the range of your flight will be. Considering that tall cliffs surround most shrouded areas, this should make navigating them much easier.

Finally, be mindful of your stamina before deploying the glider and during your flight. If it runs out, you will fall to the ground and possibly die. To avoid that, deploy the glider very late, or cancel the glide mid-air, and resume it once you are close to the ground to land safely.

That should cover everything you need to fly and craft a Glider in Enshrouded. Also, if you are a console gamer, we have an article on whether or not Enshrouded will come to PlayStation and Xbox. For other guides, scroll down below and see the links with related articles.