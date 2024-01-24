How to Get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Exploring under the shroud is a dangerous enterprise. However, it yields the best rewards there are in Enshrouded. It’s also necessary if you want to find certain exotic materials, such as Shroud Wood. Therefore, let’s explore how you can get Shroud Wood and what to do with it in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

To find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded, you only need to venture below the shroud. Any tree you chop down will now drop it instead of the standard wood logs. The drop rates are also better than on regular trees, as most shroud ones will drop between five and ten Shroud Wood in total.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Tips for Chopping Shroud Trees

Using appropriate tools is essential for farming any resource in Enshrouded, not just Shroud Wood. Therefore, don’t forget to bring a felling axe or a hatchet with you. Otherwise, you are looking at dozens, if not hundreds, of hits to fell a single tree, as they are resistant to damage from other sources.

You can also use a grenade or other explosives to destroy the ground under a tree and bring it down that way. However, this can sometimes leave you with no drops at all, so I advise you against doing that. Besides, explosives are much more useful for clearing inaccessible paths.

What Can You Craft With Shroud Wood in Enshrouded?

Shroud Wood might very well be the most important resource early on in your Enshrouded playthrough. You will need it to craft a Glider, which will help you navigate the map much quicker. Also, advanced tools and weapons will require shroud components instead of the regular ones.

Another one of its uses is for making Shroud Wood blocks. These come in stacks of 100, and allow you to build walls, floors, foundations, pillars, and other important constructions.

With all that, getting Shroud Wood in Enshrouded should pose no problem to you now.