How to Respec in Enshrouded

As your character levels up in Enshrouded, you’ll gain skill points that can be put towards a variety of different perks and attributes. What if you make a decision you regret, though? Well, here’s how to respec your skill points in Enshrouded.

Respeccing Skill Points in Enshrouded

The good news is that Enshrouded makes it very easy for players to respec their skill points. This allows you to experiment with different builds freely, and undo any mistakes you might’ve made early on in the game.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

To respec your character, interact with a Flame Altar and choose the option that says Respec Skill Points. From here, you’ll need to burn 10 Runes to get a refund on all your Skill Points. You can then redistribute them again from the skill tree. And that’s all there is to it.

That being said, it’s worth noting that the cost of respeccing will go up as your level gets higher. This means that while it’s still fairly cheap in the early hours, you can expect to fork over more materials the more skill points you’ve spent. Because of this, you do still need to be careful in planning out your build, especially as you get further in the game.

If you’re okay with spending a bit of time farming up the materials required for the respec, then this isn’t an issue, but it’s still something to be aware of. You’ll be able to repeat this process as much as you’d like.

That’s all you need to know about how to respec skill points in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.