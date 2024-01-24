How to Get and Use Runes in Enshrouded

Combat in Enshrouded can sometimes get repetitive, especially because most enemies feel like bullet sponges. However, you can spice things up by enhancing your weapons with new abilities. To do that, you’ll need Runes, so let’s see how you can get them efficiently in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Runes in Enshrouded

Additionally, you can get runes by disassembling upgradable weapons and equipment. To do that, open your inventory, right-click an item, and disassemble it. The number of runes you’ll get for that will be written in brackets.

You can also find runes when you loot dead creatures under the shroud and in chests. Be mindful of the shroud soldiers that spawn as dead with swords sticking through them. In my playthrough, these commonly had as much as eight runes on them, including other good loot.

Chests, on the other hand, weren’t that fruitful, at least for me. A couple of them contained some Runes, but the loot tables seemed to favor gear and specific items instead of crafting and upgrading materials. All in all, killing enemies seems to be the go-to method for farming Runes in Enshrouded.

How to Use Runes in Enshrouded

You can upgrade your weapons once you have the Blacksmith in your camp, who you unlock by completing the Find The Sleeping Survivor quest. Also, you’ll need a Summoning Staff to make hip appear, which requires a single Branch and a Workbench to make.

Once you are all ready and have the necessary Runes, interact with the Blacksmith in your camp. Switch to the Enhance Equipment tab and select the weapon you want to upgrade. The cost and the description of the upgrade will be displayed on the right, and you only need to click Enhance on the bottom to complete it.

Best Weapon to Upgrade in Enshrouded

The bow is the weapon on which you should spend most of your Runes when playing Enshrouded. It consumes arrows while you use it, but it’s worth it. Bows have very high base damage and often have very useful upgrades. Also, they are the best stealth weapon as far as the early game goes.

With all that, you should be able to get and use Runes efficiently in Enshrouded.