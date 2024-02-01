Wands are by far the best and most satisfying weapon to play in Enshrouded. Choosing which one to use is probably the biggest problem you’ll encounter with them. Don’t worry, though. We’ll help you out. Here is everything you need to know about what the best wand in Enshrouded is and how to maximize its potential.

What Is the Best Wand in Enshrouded?

The best wand in Enshrouded is the Ritual Tempest Wand. It’s a full lightning damage wand with all of its upgrade nodes boosting it as well. No mana leech, crit damage, or mana regen shenanigans on it, just raw damage.

However, using only one wand is suboptimal. Instead, you want to bring at least two wands with you, and potentially even three; all different elements, of course. These will allow you to face any and all threats with full elemental-weakness bonuses.

I currently run only two wands, a fire (Blazing Wand) and a lightning one (Ritual Tempest Wand), and I found it more than enough. Even on level 25, when you start fighting level 30 enemies, they shred through them like cheese, and practically nothing is resistant to their damage. Here is a bit about each of the two wands I’m using.

Ritual Tempest Wand

Unfortunately, I still haven’t found a legendary rarity Ritual Tempest Wand, and the same goes for the Blazing Wand. Nevertheless, raw damage stats currently outperform crit damage and crit chance in Enshrouded, as neither of those stats can get that high, while damage can.

Therefore, raw damage is precisely why the Ritual Tempest Wand is the best wand in Enshrouded. Plus, scavengers and other creatures you’ll be facing the most are all weak to lightning damage. Furthermore, each point of intelligence you have buffs your magic damage by 5%, making this wand’s raw damage stats even more substantial.

Blazing Wand

Most of what I wrote about the Ritual Tempest Wand is true for the Blazing Wand as well, making the race for the best wand in the game very tight. However, fire damage is mostly the weakness of Fell foes, which are by default weaker than scavengers. Therefore, there is a tiny bit less of a need for a strong fire wand compared to a lightning one.

How to Find Wands in Enshrouded?

I’ve had the most success finding wands by defeating boss enemies. They respawn when you restart the server, so if you’re playing alone, that’s what you should do.

For lightning wands, it’s usually Vukah bosses that drop them, Fell bosses mostly drop ice ones, and Scavenger bosses most often drop fire wands. Any wand can drop from a boss, though, so these aren’t necessarily rules but more like pointers.

Best Wand Skills in Enshrouded

There are a few skills you absolutely must unlock when rolling with a wand. However, there are a couple that aren’t mandatory but are nevertheless nice to have. I’ve sorted them below based on priority.

Wand Skills You Must Have In Enshrouded

Wand Master

Sting

Wizard

Wand Master and Sting are both on the Battlemage sub-tree and increase your chance of firing two wand projectiles by 30% and repeated wand damage by 20%, respectively. Wizard, on the other hand, increases your magical crit chance by 10%, which is in itself great.

Optional Quality of Life Skills

Double Jump

Water Aura + Waters of Life

Water Aura + Waters of Life are great sustain tools and remove any need for extra healing. Plus, you’ll have high intelligence anyway, so using them should be a no-brainer. Double Jump, though, might seem unusual, but its utility is amazing; trust me. More on that later in the tips section.

Best Wand Equipment in Enshrouded

The only two item slots you need to worry about when it comes to using wands in Enshrouded are arms and head. For the endgame, I recommend the Warlock Gloves + Archmage Hat combo. If you aren’t there yet, use any magic damage/crit-increasing ones, and you’ll be set.

Even though other items are personal preference, I recommend you use anything that boosts stamina, health, stamina regeneration, and stamina timeout reduction. These stats are the only ones you’ll be lacking, and getting them through gear saves you skill points for more intelligence.

Tips for Wands in Enshrouded

Assuming you haven’t used a wand or any other magical weapon build before, here are two tips you should use to make your Enshrouded grind that much easier:

Bunny Hopping and Attacking With Wands

If you weren’t aware, in Enshrouded, you can attack with wands during your jump animation. To do that, strafe + jump and spam your attack key in the meantime. This cancels the wand attack animation completely, increasing your DPS a bit.

The above, however, isn’t why you want to bunny hop. You bunny hop because of the movement speed boost. It makes a world of difference when it comes to kiting enemies. Also, the Double Jump skill increases air time and maneuverability even further.

It’ll take you a bit to get the timing down, but of all the tips in this guide, bunny hopping is probably the most important one you should take away.

Food and Potions

The final tip of this guide is this: use food and potions when exploring. Currently, I use Roasted Azure Russula (+3 Int for 25 min), Grilled Bird Meat (+3 Con for 30 min), and the Elixir (+30% dmg multi and -1 min shroud time for 30 min).

All of the above resources are abundant in Enshrouded and will help you take your wand build to the next level. For the Azure Russula, you can even use the Farmer to get more of them at any time, so there is no excuse not to use it.

Anyway, that's all we have regarding the best wand in Enshrouded.