How to Heal & Restore Health in Enshrouded

Enshrouded’s open-world can be a very dangerous place if you don’t know what you’re doing. The Shroud can hurt you, the monsters can hurt you. It’s not a great time. With that in mind, here’s how to heal and restore health in Enshrouded.

Healing Up in Enshrouded

Food is the key to keeping your health in the green in Enshrouded. As you’re out exploring, you’ll come across various food items like berries and mushrooms. You’ll also be able to hunt animals for various types of meat, which can then be cooked to give you greater benefits.

To heal up, select a food item from your inventory hotbar and hit left-click to use it. Once you consume a food item, the food icon will show up in the top left corner of your screen, and your health will start regenerating. However, keep in mind that not all food items will give you health regen.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

For instance, uncooked mushrooms will let you regenerate your health. However, once you cook it, its effect is entirely different. You’ll be getting mana or stamina regeneration instead, and your health doesn’t change. Because of this, it’s important to do a little trial and error with your food in Enshrouded. Try cooking some of the new food items you come across, but also make a note of what they do when uncooked.

How to Get Healing Potions

Of course, it can be a hassle trying to keep track of all the different types of food in Enshrouded. A good way to top up your HP is by consuming a Health Potion, which can be found as loot, or obtained via crafting.

To craft a Health Potion, you’ll need the following materials:

Red Mushroom x1

Purple Berry x1

Water x1

You also need to have the Alchemist unlocked before you gain access to this recipe. Once you’ve crafted a Potion, you can consume it from your hotbar by hitting left-click.

That’s all you need to know about how to heal and restore your health in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.