Because Enshrouded is a cooking game, you’ll eventually reach a point where you need to start meal prepping to keep your character fit and healthy. With that in mind, here’s how to cook food in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded Cooking Guide

Cooking in Enshrouded is pretty simple. All you need is a fireplace, and some raw food materials. First things first, to craft a fireplace, you’ll need six Stones and two Wood Logs.

Stones can be picked up from the ground, or mined with a Pickaxe. Wood Logs can be obtained by hitting trees with your fist, though we recommend hitting them with an Axe instead. Once you have the materials, head over to the crafting bench to craft your first fireplace, then place it down.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

To cook food, interact with the fireplace by pressing E. Then, choose the item from your inventory you want to cook, and hold down E to start cooking. Once it’s sufficiently charred, release the E key and the cooked food will get added to your inventory automatically.

Raw food materials include Red Mushrooms, which you can pick up from the ground, and meat, which you get from hunting animals. Wolves, sheep, and rabbits all drop meat, though rabbits will only drop lean meat, which is slightly less effective than regular meat.

How to Stop Your Food from Burning

Do be warned that it is possible to overcook and burn your food in Enshrouded. If this happens, you’ll get Tar instead of a proper meal. Tar is a resource you can use in crafting, which is great, but significantly less useful if you need food.

While cooking at the fireplace, hold the E key until you hear a distinct pop sound, then release the button immediately. This will reward you with a properly cooked item. Holding down the key for much longer than that will result in it getting burned.

That's all you need to know about how to cook in Enshrouded.