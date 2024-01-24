How to Get Tar in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, you will find a use for every crafting material you stumble upon. However, some are less noteworthy than others, like Tar, for example. Nevertheless, it’s nice to have, so let’s explore how to get Tar and what you can use it for in Enshrouded.

Where Can You Find Tar in Enshrouded?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There is only one reliable source of Tar in Enshrouded: the Charcoal Kiln. You will unlock it once you find the Blacksmith and summon him to your base. To produce 10 Tar, you will need 30 Wood Logs and 6 Dirt. Also, each stack will require six minutes to finish.

An Alternative Method to Make Tar

Another source of Tar are the extinguished fires you can find around the map. You will often have trouble spotting one since they mostly appear under rubble inside rundown buildings or are very well camouflaged on the ground.

However, you can craft those campfires yourself. You will need two Wood Logs to make each campfire, and each one will produce one Tar once extinguished. This makes it more resource-efficient than the above method, but it requires extra work from you.

You can use any weapon to extinguish the campfires, but wands seem the best as you can repair them. Also, they require no ammo and are easier to aim than melee weapons.

If you plan on making a Tar farm of any kind in Enshrouded, I recommend you find a forest area where you can get Wood Logs easily. You can also destroy wooden items for resources, but they are mostly found in forts. That means you will maybe have to clear out the fort from all the enemies before you can start smashing around fences and tables for loot.

What Can You Craft With Tar in Enshrouded?

In Enshrouded, you can craft several building materials early on using Tar. They don’t look that pretty, but Tarred Wood blocks and Tarred Shingle Roof blocks are better than nothing. Moreover, I actually like them because they add a spooky, dark vibe to my builds.

Another item you might need plenty of in the early game is Staff Charges. Fireball ones require Tar to make, besides Resin and Bonemeal. If you are a staff user, Fireball is by far the best damage charge you can get.

That is as much as we can tell you about Tar in Enshrouded. For more useful guides about this game, check out the links we left just below. You could also just scroll down until another Enshrouded article pops up. Whichever works for you.