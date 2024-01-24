Alchemy is one of the most important things to master in Enshrouded. For that, though, you’ll need specific materials, one of which is Bonemeal. So, to get you started on your alchemical journey, we prepared all the information you need on how to get Bonemeal in Enshrouded. Check it out below.

How to Make Bonemeal in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before you can start making Bonemeal in Enshrouded, you’ll have to construct the Grinding Stones. You will find this production tool in the Alchemist’s crafting menu. It only costs 10 Flintstones and 15 Stones to make, and you can get those pretty easily.

Once you have the Grinding Stones placed in your base, interact with them, and the selected recipe should, by default, be Bonemeal. Place the Bones in the tool’s inventory, and the craft will automatically start. Each Bone will yield two Bonemeals, and each craft will take one minute to complete.

Best Places to Farm Bones

Even though you can get Bonemeal as loose loot in Enshrouded, it’s much easier to get Bones in bulk and then use them as crafting resources. Those are most often dropped by skeletal enemies, which you can find in the following locations:

Bramblespine Boneyard

Necropolis

Mistbury Catacombs

What to Craft With Bonemeal in Enshrouded

Bonemeal is mainly used by the Alchemist, but the Farmer also has a couple of crafts that need it. It’s most commonly used as a crafting component for Staff Charges, magic weapons and armor, and seedlings that you can grow into plants and harvest afterward.

That concludes our guide on how to get and where to use Bonemeal in Enshrouded. If you want to learn more about Enshrouded and the world of Embervale, check out the related guides we linked below, including our preview of the game.