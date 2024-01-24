Having something to glue your parent’s broken Ming dynasty vase back into one piece could save your life. That’s what Resin is used for, even in video games. Well, not exactly, but anyway, here is how to get Resin in Enshrouded and what you can craft with it.

Where to Find Resin in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The best way to get Resin in Enshrouded is by chopping down trees above the shroud. Furthermore, the bigger the tree, the more Resin it will yield. Most smaller ones will drop only one, but gigantic trees will leave three to five lying on the ground.

If you decide to go tree-hunting for some Resin, remember to bring a Felling Axe or a hatchet. Trees are resistant to damage from other types of weapons and tools, and axes even deal bonus damage, speeding up your work by as much as 500%.

Other Sources of Resin

Trees are just one place where you will find Resin in Enshrouded. It will often appear in chests or as loose loot around abandoned camps and fortresses. It has a bright orange appearance, so it’s hard to miss.

Likewise, destructible objects within dungeons and other places of interest can drop them. Just look out for jars, vases, barrels, and other similar distructibles while exploring these locations. A single hit is often enough to break them apart, and they can contain other valuable resources, too.

What Can You Do With Resin in Enshrouded

Resin is used to glue stuff together in Enshrouded, so most of the items you craft with it are made of multiple materials. Here is a short list of item types you can make with it:

Magical Staffs

Furniture

Illumination items

Armor

You should now have all the information you need to find and use Resin in Enshrouded. If this guide was useful to you, we have plenty more here on Twinfinite. Some are even linked just below for your convenience, including our preview of the game.