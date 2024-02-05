Enshrouded is one of the latest survival crafting games to hit Steam, and the initial reception has been great. While the game’s highly varied world offers a lot of replayability and things to chase after, it’s grinding those levels that will guide your minute-to-minute gameplay. So with that said, here is the max level in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

What is the Max Level in Enshrouded?

The max level you can reach in Enshrouded’s current early access state is level 25.

As an open-world survival crafting game, Enshrouded has a variety of ways to farm experience to earn those sweet levels. That’s exactly what you’ll want to do when each level grants a skill point. This means you can earn a fair amount of skill points through leveling, but even with 25 from leveling, you won’t be able to unlock every passive node.

Because Enshrouded is in early access, it is likely that the developers at Keen Games GmbH will increase the maximum level cap in the future. As new areas, tiers of equipment, biomes, and higher-level enemies are added to the game, it seems very likely. New skill nodes will probably be added to the passive skill tree, too, for which the added skill points from a higher level cap will be very useful.

Image Source: Keen Games GmbH

Case in point, you can currently find enemies whose levels exceed the level cap already. These enemies have levels around 30, and will certainly act as a challenge. So, in that regard, it makes sense for the developers to continue to increase the level cap beyond 25. But let’s say that you want to quickly hit level 25. What’s the best way to accomplish that?

Unfortunately, you don’t gain any XP in Enshrouded by building. This is a bit of a shame, but the developers clearly thought something like that could be exploited. Besides, you’re much better off playing the game normally if your goal is to level up quickly. Fighting enemies, acquiring minerals, and discovering new points of interest will all net you some XP. Mining ore is another great way to level, as the XP rewards can be quite high.

At the end of the day, just play Enshrouded the way you want to play, and you’ll hit max level in no time. But don’t rush it either. For more on the game check out the best Enshrouded builds, plus the best wand and how to get the best bow.