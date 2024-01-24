How to Level Up Fast in Enshrouded

While playing Enshrouded, you will most probably explore more than your character strength permits. To counter that, you’ll need to increase your stats quickly. Therefore, we prepared a couple of good methods to level up fast so your Enshrouded adventure can go on as smoothly as possible.

How to Raise Your Level in Enshrouded Quickly

In Enshrouded, you’ll get XP for almost any action you complete, which will eventually raise your level. However, doing some things will net you significantly more XP than the others. Here are the three methods of gaining XP that proved to be the best so far.

Kill Bosses

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you are familiar with their attack patterns and aren’t undergeared, defeating bosses is by far the fastest way to level up in Enshrouded. What you’ll need to do, though, is exit to the main menu and get back into the game to respawn the boss each time after you kill it.

Also, building a Flame Altar and placing it next to the boss’s location will speed up the farm even more. It could get boring in the long run, though, so it’s best to take a break once in a while and explore or try out another method.

Farm Monsters

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Farming monsters sounds similar to farming bosses, but you can do it at all times, passively, while exploring. It’s also much less boring and doesn’t require you to exit and re-enter the world all the time.

However, some monsters are harder to fight than bosses, especially if they are higher level than you. So, if you want to level up your character in Enshrouded by killing monsters, I recommend you either take a bunch of potions with you, healing skills from the tree, or a staff with heal staff charges with you.

Solve Quests

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Solving quests is the most default way of leveling up in Enshrouded, but it’s also very efficient. The only problem, though, is that there are much more monsters than quests in the game, and quests take more time to do. Nevertheless, doing them will provide you with a nice boost, both to your level and gear.

Other Methods of Leveling Up in Enshrouded

Since you can gain XP by doing almost anything in Enshrouded, mining, harvesting, and hunting can also help you level up. You can even use scrolls you find to get small amounts of XP. Still, the XP gains are much lower than what you get by doing the stuff above, making them very inefficient.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go, launch Enshrouded, and start grinding those levels. Also, if you need help with something else Enshrouded-related, check out the other guides we have here on Twinfinite. Some are even linked just below for your convenience.