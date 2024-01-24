How to Get Staff Charges in Enshrouded

Wouldn't it be more convenient to have a staff charger or something?

If you want to be a wizard, you’ll first need to learn a few spells, Harry. However, they work a little bit differently in the Shroud-engulfed realm. So, here is everything you need to know about Staff Charges and how to get them in Enshrouded.

How to Obtain Staff Charges in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before you find the Alchemist and summon him to your base, your main source of Staff Charges in Enshrouded will be the rare chests you stumble upon while exploring dungeons and other places of interest.

Ancient Vaults, where you find all the Survivors, will be your best bet for finding those chests in the early game. However, some will be impossible to access if you don’t have a Grappling Hook, a Glider, and a Bow. Therefore, I recommend you craft those items before venturing onto these quests.

Once you have the Alchemist, though, you’ll be able to craft them in your hideout as well. Your first unlocks will be the Ice Bolt, Heal Channel, and the Fireball. Furthermore, Alchemist can craft powerful staffs with which you can use your newly acquired charges.

Materials You Should Look Out For

While exploring the map in Enshrouded, you will find many materials that you’ll need for crafting Staff Charges. However, some of them can be extremely hard to come by, so here is a list of ingredients you should look out for during your exploration:

Aureolin Flower

Resin

Shroud Liquid

Water

Bones

Other components, such as Dirt and Wood, are fairly easy to acquire, and you can fetch them basically at any time you want.

How to Use Staff Charges in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, Staff Charges are used in much the same way as arrows and bows:

You must equip a staff as your ranged weapon. Place the Staff Charges you have into the quick slots. Select the charge you want to use with the proper hotkey, hold the ranged weapon hotkey (Q on PC), and cast the charge with your attack key (LMB on PC).

That should cover everything you need on how to get and use Staff Charges in Enshrouded.