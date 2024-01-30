There are quite a few weapon types you can choose from in Enshrouded, but if you wanna keep it classic, you can always fall back on the good ol’ bow. Here’s how to get the best bow in Enshrouded.

What the Best Bow Is in Enshrouded

While “best” is always going to be subjective, we think it’s pretty clear cut in Enshrouded. In our experience, the best bow you can get in Enshrouded is the Wolf’s Snarl Longbow.

The Wolf’s Snarl Longbow starts off at 25 base damage, but it can scale up with your level and get up to 35 base damage, which is pretty damn high. It’s not just the base damage that makes this bow so attractive either; it also comes with some perks that can really decimate your enemies.

Here are some perks it can come with:

Increased arrow speed

Fire Magic Damage

Precise: Increase critical hit chance

Brutal: Increase critical damage

If you’re a bow user in Enshrouded, you’ll definitely want to keep this on your radar once you start venturing into the level 30 areas.

Enshrouded Wolf’s Snarl Longbow Location

Image Source: Keen Games

The Wolf’s Snarl Longbow is a drop from boss enemies and looted chests in Nomad Highlands and Revelwood, which means that you need to at least hit around level 30 before you start wandering around those biomes.

Unfortunately, there’s no reliable way to obtain or farm the bow, and it really comes down to trial and error. The chest spawns are random, though you can quit out of the game and reload back in to force it to give you a different item each time. You can also farm the mobs and bosses there for a chance of getting it to drop, but this will likely take a bit of time as you wait for them to respawn.

That’s all you need to know about what the best bow is in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.